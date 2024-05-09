Georgia Bulldogs part ways with women’s golf coach

Postseason success was an ongoing problem for the program under Brewer’s leadership. Georgia would earn a regional bid nearly every year (though it missed out in 2015), but rarely would advance to the championship rounds. When they did, the Bulldogs never contended for a national title.

Championships are the expectation for UGA golf. The Bulldogs won 11 SEC championships from 1981-2012 and never went more than five years without claiming a crown. They never won one under Brewer.

Likewise, from 1979-2012, UGA women’s golf recorded 20 top-10 finishes at nationals. It had one such season the 12 years. Georgia women’s golf has won one national championship and claims three individual champions in Vicki Goetze (1992), Cindy Schreyer (1984) and Terri Moody (1981).

The Bulldogs did, however, claim 16 tournament wins under Brewer.

Brooks said a “national search” for Georgia’s next head coach will begin immediately.

Last month, Brooks fired gymnastics coach Courtney Kupets Carter for similar reasons. The Gymdogs since hired a pair of individuals to serve as co-head coaches: Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, a Hall of Fame USA Gymnastics coach, and Ryan Roberts, who had been an assistant at UGA and Alabama the previous six seasons.