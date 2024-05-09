Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs part ways with women’s golf coach

Georgia coach Josh Brewer during the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic at the UGA Golf Course in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, April 11, 2019. (Photo by Kristin M. Bradshaw)

Credit: KRISTIN M. BRADSHAW

Georgia coach Josh Brewer during the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic at the UGA Golf Course in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, April 11, 2019. (Photo by Kristin M. Bradshaw)
18 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks fired his second coach in as many weeks Thursday.

Josh Brewer, who has led the Bulldogs’ women’s golf program for the past 12 years, was dismissed. His firing came less than 24 hours after Georgia failed to advance in the NCAA Auburn Regional. The Lady Dogs finished sixth, one stroke behind the five teams that advanced to the nationals.

“I sincerely thank Josh Brewer for his 12 years leading our women’s golf team,” Brooks said in a statement released by the school. “We feel it is in the best interest of our program to move in a different direction. We wish Josh all the best and appreciate the time he has spent here at the University of Georgia.”

Postseason success was an ongoing problem for the program under Brewer’s leadership. Georgia would earn a regional bid nearly every year (though it missed out in 2015), but rarely would advance to the championship rounds. When they did, the Bulldogs never contended for a national title.

Championships are the expectation for UGA golf. The Bulldogs won 11 SEC championships from 1981-2012 and never went more than five years without claiming a crown. They never won one under Brewer.

Likewise, from 1979-2012, UGA women’s golf recorded 20 top-10 finishes at nationals. It had one such season the 12 years. Georgia women’s golf has won one national championship and claims three individual champions in Vicki Goetze (1992), Cindy Schreyer (1984) and Terri Moody (1981).

The Bulldogs did, however, claim 16 tournament wins under Brewer.

Brooks said a “national search” for Georgia’s next head coach will begin immediately.

Last month, Brooks fired gymnastics coach Courtney Kupets Carter for similar reasons. The Gymdogs since hired a pair of individuals to serve as co-head coaches: Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, a Hall of Fame USA Gymnastics coach, and Ryan Roberts, who had been an assistant at UGA and Alabama the previous six seasons.

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

