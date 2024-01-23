Georgia Bulldogs’ mascot Uga X, aka ‘Que,’ dies

ATHENS — Georgia has lost another Uga.
“Que,” who had reigned as Uga X in the line of Georgia football mascots, died peacefully Tuesday morning at his home in Savannah, the University of Georgia announced. He was 10 years old.
Que, a pure white English bulldog like all the other Georgia mascots, was “collared” as Uga X before the Bulldogs’ game against Georgia Southern on Nov. 21, 2015. Retiring after the 2022 season because of declining health, he became one of the more decorated mascots in UGA history in terms of the football team’s on-field accomplishments.
Under Uga X’s watch, the Bulldogs won two national championships and two SEC championships. His overall record of 91-18 is the best in the history of the school mascots.
Que was succeeded by a young pup named “Boom,” who took over at Georgia’s G-Day game in April. Boom is now 13-1 as Uga XI.
The “Uga” line dates to 1956, when “Hood’s Ole Dan” was introduced to the Bulldog nation as Uga I by distinguished UGA alums Cecelia and Frank “Sonny” Seiler.
“Things will be a little different around the house for a while,” said Charles Seiler, Sonny’s son who has served as caretaker of Georgia’s mascots for many years now. “Que traditionally starts barking for his breakfast around 5:30 a.m. This morning, Boom waited until 6:00 a.m. to let us know he was ready for his breakfast, so he’ll be a little later each day.”
Que’s lifespan was fairly typical for this particular breed of bulldog. He would have turned 11 on May 13. Uga I had the longest reign at 11 football seasons (1956-66). Uga V and VI each had 10-year reigns.
Que will be interred in the southwest corner of Sanford Stadium where all mascots in the Uga line are buried.
About the Author