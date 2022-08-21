Georgia Bulldogs lose RB Andrew Paul to knee injury

The Bulldogs are also without junior Kendall Milton. The former five-star prospect has been sidelined with a hamstring injury the last two weeks.

Senior Kenny McIntosh is slated to take over as the Bulldogs’ primary ball carrier this season and has had an exceptional camp. Junior Daijun Edwards also has remained healthy and productive throughout the preseason.

Georgia also has a better-than-usual collection of walk-ons at running back, including junior Sevaughn Clark of Dawsonville, redshirt freshman Cash Jones of Brock, Texas, and redshirt sophomore Lorenzo Stephenson, a 5-foot-8, 180-pound transfer from Jacksonville University who played high school ball in Georgia at Apalachee High.

The Bulldogs will have to manage with that group. The good news is that offensive coordinator Todd Monken has many options with which to attack opposing defenses. Georgia goes six-deep in what most believe to be the most talented tight-end corps in the country and have at least a dozen wideouts to choose from.

To date, wide receiver Arian Smith (ankle) is the only other player to suffer an injury that will result in extensive recovery time. Senior flanker Kearis Jackson was sidelined with an Achilles tendon issue on Saturday, but Smart indicated he “probably could’ve gone” if the Bulldogs weren’t being cautious.

Meanwhile, several other players are still trying to get back to 100 percent, some of which Smart touched on Saturday. They included freshman tackle Earnest Greene, junior linebacker Rian Davis, senior defensive end Tramel Walthour, junior tight end Brett Seither and freshman wideout De’Nylon Morrissette. Also, sophomore guard Tate Ratledge (foot) did not practice but is expected to make his way back onto the field this season.

At this late juncture though, depth at running back has to fall into the concerns column for the 2022 season. Paul had been one of best surprises of the preseason. The 5-11, 220-pounder rushed for 2,616 yards and 41 touchdowns as a senior at Parish Episcopal School in Dallas.

“The running back tradition here speaks for itself,” McGee said. “That tradition was developed way before I got here.”