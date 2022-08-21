Now at the forefront, Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh having strong preseason camp

Kenny McIntosh isn’t in anyone’s shadow any longer, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Saturday after the Bulldogs’ second scrimmage of preseason camp.
With James Cook and Zamir White now in the NFL, McIntosh figures to take up the mantle at running back, and his performance at camp shows that. That’s a good sign for the Bulldogs, who will need production from McIntosh this season.
Of all the ways McIntosh, a senior, is standing out, his work ethic has impressed Smart the most.
“He’s always been a worker, but he was in the shadows of those other guys,” Smart said. “And now, he steps up, he leads, he pushes guys.”
McIntosh rushed for 328 yards last season (third on the team behind Cook and White), adding three touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He was also a go-to at kick returns, leading the Bulldogs with an average of 19.6 yards.
McIntosh’s (6-foot-1, 210) improvement in stamina is another thing that’s helping him up his game, per Smart, as is him prioritizing keeping on weight.
“There were times where he’d get tired at practice in the past,” Smart said. “He might be gassed, taking reps, now he’s the fresh guy. He can go cover a punt. He can run routes out of the backfield. He’s elusive.
“He has to work really hard on his weight to maintain his weight, and I think it’s really important he can stay above that 205-, 210-mark for bulk and protecting himself. But he’s had the best camp he’s ever had by far, in terms of no mental lapses, picking up pressures. He’s done a tremendous job.”
About the Author