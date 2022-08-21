Now at the forefront, Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh having strong preseason camp

McIntosh’s (6-foot-1, 210) improvement in stamina is another thing that’s helping him up his game, per Smart, as is him prioritizing keeping on weight.

“There were times where he’d get tired at practice in the past,” Smart said. “He might be gassed, taking reps, now he’s the fresh guy. He can go cover a punt. He can run routes out of the backfield. He’s elusive.

“He has to work really hard on his weight to maintain his weight, and I think it’s really important he can stay above that 205-, 210-mark for bulk and protecting himself. But he’s had the best camp he’s ever had by far, in terms of no mental lapses, picking up pressures. He’s done a tremendous job.”