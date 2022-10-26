Georgia Bulldogs lose ‘Dirty Dan’ Jackson for season

“They’ve done a little bit, but we don’t feel great about them,” Smart said. “Jalen has probably look better than Adonai. But I don’t know at this point if either one of them will be able to play.”

Though Jackson lost his starting spot to freshman Malaki Starks the second week of the season, he continued to play a major role on the Bulldogs’ defense and on special teams. He most often was on the field with Georgia’s nickel and dime packages, which utilize five or six defensive backs. He is a starter on several special teams units, including punt-block and kickoff coverage teams.

Christopher Smith and Starks are Georgia’s regular starters at safety. With Jackson out, several other young players will experience increased roles.

Sophomore David Daniel-Sisavanh has played in all seven games and fellow sophomore Javon Bullard has played in six with three starts at the star position. Junior Tykee Smith cross-trains at safety while JaCorey Thomas has worked full time at safety but has appeared in only two games.

“It’ll be done by committee with all those guys,” Smart said.

Jackson was fifth on the team with 16 tackles and is one of four players with at least one interception. He started the season opener against Oregon and has played in all seven games.

A former walkon, the 6-1, 190-pound Jackson earned a scholarship last season when he started four games and played in all 15 for the national champion Bulldogs. He finished the season with 39 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Jackson began to have issues with his foot in the Auburn game. Initial X-rays did not reveal a fracture. He continued to play while experiencing increasing levels of pain. After playing through the end of Georgia’s 55-0 win over Vanderbilt, the decision was made shut him down. An MRI last week revealed a hairline fracture and the decision was made this week to have surgery.

Smart said sophomore linebacker Smael Mondon is fully recovered and ready to go following an ankle injury.