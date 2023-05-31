Georgia Bulldogs get night home game to open season

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Georgia is finally going to get its long-lost night football game.

Well, sort of.

The Bulldogs announced kickoff times for two more games Wednesday, with the season opener against Tennessee-Martin is set for 6 p.m. start Sept. 2. The question is whether it will be dark enough that time of year to fully appreciate Sanford Stadium’s prized red LED display to start the fourth quarter. The game will be televised on ESPN-Plus and SEC Network-Plus.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Georgia’s Sept 9 game against Ball State is set for a noon kickoff on SEC Network.

CBS announced its partial SEC game-of-the-week schedule earlier this week, and it included two Georgia games. The Bulldogs’ home matchup with South Carolina will be on the network at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 16, and the annual Georgia-Florida matchup will also be on CBS at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 28.

The Bulldogs’ fans expressed disappointment last season that Georgia did not host any night games at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs played Mississippi State and Missouri at night on the road.