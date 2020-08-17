Georgia Bulldogs to play Arkansas, old friend in season opener

The openers for the other SEC teams are: Alabama at Missouri, Florida at Ole Miss, Kentucky at Auburn, Mississippi State at LSU, Tennessee at South Carolina and Vanderbilt at Texas A&M.

Georgia was scheduled to play Alabama in Tuscaloosa as its SEC opener before the coronavirus pandemic forced the league to revert to a conference-only schedule July 31. But that was going to be the third game of the season.

The Bulldogs have played only SEC opponents Missouri and Texas A&M, which joined the league in 2013, fewer times than it has Arkansas. Georgia leads the all-time series with Arkansas by a 10-4 margin. The two programs last met six years ago, when the Bulldogs prevailed 45-32 in Little Rock on Oct. 18, 2014. Their last meeting in Fayetteville occurred in the 2009 season, when Georgia won 52-41.

Pittman was one of Kirby Smart’s first hires when he became the Bulldogs’ head coach in December 2015. Pittman earned a reputation as a world-class recruiting of offensive line talent while in Athens. He spent his first three seasons as the offensive line coach, then was promoted to associate head coach before last season.

Last month, the SEC established Sept. 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

As it is, the plan is to play 10 games over 12 weeks, then the hold the SEC Championship game between the Eastern and Western Division winners on Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, rescheduled from the original date of Dec. 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on Dec. 12 for all schools.