Georgia Bulldogs’ climb continues in College Football Playoff rankings

The greatest intrigue Tuesday was where Miami (11-1) would land following its 42-38 loss to Syracuse this past weekend. The Hurricanes’ drop was significant, falling six spots down to No. 12. That makes them the first team out.

Meanwhile, Alabama (9-3) moved up two spots to No. 11, making the Crimson Tide the highest-ranked three-loss team and basically assuring them a place in the playoff.

“What it came down to is 3-1 against current top-25 teams and Miami is 0-1,” selection committee chairman Warde Manuel said. “Alabama is 6-1 against teams above .500 and Miami is 4-2. Both have had some losses that weren’t what they wanted. But in the last three, Miami has lost twice. So, in evaluating their bodies of work, we felt that Alabama had the edge.”

Notre Dame (11-1), which moved up one spot to No. 4, cannot attain one of the top four seeds since it is an independent without conference affiliation. That virtually assures the Fighting Irish of hosting a first-round playoff game in South Bend in the first round.

The last bye, which must go to a conference champion, looks like it will be decided between No. 8 SMU (11-1), which plays No. 17 Clemson (9-3) in the ACC Championship game on Saturday, and No. 10 Boise State (11-1), which will be at home when it meets No. 20 UNLV for the Mountain West title on Saturday.

After all of the conference championships are decided, the final rankings will be released on what ESPN has labeled as Selection Day, Sunday at noon.

Manuel indicated the only movement that will come going forward will be from conference championship game participants.

College Football Playoff rankings (Week 15)