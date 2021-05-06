Georgia braces for the realities of new name, image, likeness law

ATHENS — History will be made at Sanford Stadium Thursday morning. What it will look like years from now — or even later this year — is not entirely clear.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will sign into law today the state’s first name, image and likeness bill. Passed by the state legislature in March, the law will allow college athletes to make money off the use of their name while maintaining their eligibility as an amateur college athlete.
“I’m thrilled to be able to offer this educational and personal development opportunity to all of our student-athletes,” Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks said.
UGA has hired the firm of Altius Sports Partners to help it navigate this new territory. LSU, South Carolina and Texas have also contracted with the Washington, D.C.,-based company. CEO Casey Schwab, who previously was the NFL Players Association’s vice president of business and legal affairs, is one of five founding partners.
For now, they’re conducting seminars and trying to educate college athletes about what the law will mean for them and what they can and can’t do.
“Student-athletes will be equipped to embrace and excel in the NIL era during their time in Athens and beyond.” Schwab said in a UGA news release.
But thanks to Gov. Kemp’s signature, Georgia athletes will be able to seek money-making opportunities this calendar year. Georgia will become the 12th state to pass NIL acts into law and 14 other states currently have bills working through legislation.
The NIL law is one of numerous bills Gov. Kemp has until May 10 to sign into law.
