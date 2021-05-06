Georgia braces for the realities of new name, image, likeness law

“Student-athletes will be equipped to embrace and excel in the NIL era during their time in Athens and beyond.” Schwab said in a UGA news release.

But thanks to Gov. Kemp’s signature, Georgia athletes will be able to seek money-making opportunities this calendar year. Georgia will become the 12th state to pass NIL acts into law and 14 other states currently have bills working through legislation.

The NIL law is one of numerous bills Gov. Kemp has until May 10 to sign into law.

