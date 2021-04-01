Bill to pay college athletes passes Georgia General Assembly

Students would have to wait to receive any money. Their compensation would be placed in an escrow account that they couldn’t access until at least a year after graduation or withdrawal.

Colleges would have to conduct a five-hour financial literacy and life skills workshop at the beginning of student athletes’ first and third years. Students would also be allowed to hire agents to negotiate on their behalf.

Opponents of the measure have said students shouldn’t receive payment besides scholarships related to their education.

The legislation passed 43-8 in the Senate and 163-5 in the House.

The bill now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature or veto.