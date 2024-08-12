Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia begins season ranked No. 1 by Associated Press

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speak to members of the media during Georgia Pro Day at Payne Indoor Athletic Facility, Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2024, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speak to members of the media during Georgia Pro Day at Payne Indoor Athletic Facility, Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2024, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By Connor Riley
47 minutes ago

Georgia has grown accustomed to ending the season as the No. 1 team in recent years. And the Bulldogs will begin the 2024 season as the No. 1 team in the Preseason AP Poll Top 25.

The Bulldogs had 46 first-place votes. Behind Georgia was Ohio State at No. 2, Oregon at No. 3, Texas at No. 4 and Alabama at No. 5.

Georgia was also the No. 1 ranked team in the Coaches Poll, which came out last week.

This marks the fourth straight season that the Bulldogs have at least had the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll, which is the longest active streak in the country at the moment.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has made it clear though that external expectations are not a concern for this team.

“I don’t feel like we’re familiar with it because we just don’t pay attention to it,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I’ve never honestly paid any attention to it, and we don’t talk about it as a team. So the expectation is we’re going to develop and worry about today’s day, and really, we don’t think about that.”

The return and continued growth of quarterback Carson Beck is a key reason the Bulldogs came in above talented teams like Ohio State and Texas in the first poll of the season.

In his first season as a starter, he threw for 3,941 yards and accounted for 28 touchdowns. He’ll be expected to build off that this coming season. Especially if the Bulldogs are to end the season as the No. 1 team in the country.

“I think he’s got a really, really good mindset of focusing every day and controlling what he can control and getting better because last year’s last year, tomorrow’s tomorrow,” Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said. “The most important thing is today, and that’s a hard thing to do.”

The AP Poll further demonstrates how difficult Georgia’s 2024 schedule will be, as the Bulldogs are set to face five teams ranked in the preseason top 25. Of those games, only the Nov. 16 game against Tennessee comes at home.

The first of those tests will see the Bulldogs take on the Clemson Tigers on Aug. 31. The game is set for a noon ET start on ABC. The Bulldogs held their first scrimmage this past Saturday and will continue practicing in the grueling August heat ahead of the opener.

AP Poll Preseason Top 25 rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Oregon
  4. Texas
  5. Alabama
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan
  10. Florida State
  11. Missouri
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Miami
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Arizona
  22. Kansas
  23. USC
  24. NC State
  25. Iowa

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

