Georgia beats Hampton, matches win total of last season

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

ATHENS -- Georgia convincingly got its sixth win of the season Wednesday night, matching its total from last season.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Bulldogs over Hampton. Georgia knocked down a season-high 10 3-pointers in the 73-54 rout of the Pirates.

“It was nice to see some three balls going for us,” first-year coach Mike White said. “We really shot it well from three.”

The Bulldogs (6-2) went 6-26 last season.

Hampton (1-6) was unable to match the Georgia scoring outburst. The Pirates made a number of short scoring runs, each matched by a Bulldogs run in response.

An example of this came toward the end of the first half, as Georgia responded to a cold stretch with three consecutive 3-pointers, with the first two coming from senior guard Mardrez McBride and the third from senior forward Jailyn Ingram.

In his second game back from injury, Ingram scored 14 points -- including four 3-pointers -- while senior center Braelen Bridges led the way for the Bulldogs with a double-double. He filled the stat sheet with 21 points, 13 rebounds and a block.

Even so, White would’ve liked to use Georgia’s size advantage more in the game.

“Braylon gave us some punch there at the rim in the second half,” White said. “ We just thought we had a size advantage and we wanted to throw it in there early and often and we had a couple other post opportunities where we didn’t quite hold seals or we missed some passes that should have gone down there.”

Georgia 73, Hampton 54

The second half was less productive for the Bulldogs in terms of scoring efficiency (41%, as opposed to 48% in the first), but they were able to hold the Pirates to only 29% to maintain the large lead through the final buzzer.

Georgia will finish its four-game homestand when it hosts Florida A&M Friday at 7 p.m.

Credit: Jenn Finch

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Special to the AJC

Credit: Special to the AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGA Athletics

Credit: CLAXTON BAKERY

