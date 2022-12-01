Georgia beats Hampton, matches win total of last season

An example of this came toward the end of the first half, as Georgia responded to a cold stretch with three consecutive 3-pointers, with the first two coming from senior guard Mardrez McBride and the third from senior forward Jailyn Ingram.

In his second game back from injury, Ingram scored 14 points -- including four 3-pointers -- while senior center Braelen Bridges led the way for the Bulldogs with a double-double. He filled the stat sheet with 21 points, 13 rebounds and a block.

Even so, White would’ve liked to use Georgia’s size advantage more in the game.

“Braylon gave us some punch there at the rim in the second half,” White said. “ We just thought we had a size advantage and we wanted to throw it in there early and often and we had a couple other post opportunities where we didn’t quite hold seals or we missed some passes that should have gone down there.”

Georgia 73, Hampton 54

The second half was less productive for the Bulldogs in terms of scoring efficiency (41%, as opposed to 48% in the first), but they were able to hold the Pirates to only 29% to maintain the large lead through the final buzzer.

Georgia will finish its four-game homestand when it hosts Florida A&M Friday at 7 p.m.