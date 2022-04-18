ajc logo
X

Georgia basketball grabs another guard out of transfer portal

Bradley's Terry Roberts (0) heads to the basket as Loyola of Chicago's Aher Uguak (30) watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Combined ShapeCaption
Bradley's Terry Roberts (0) heads to the basket as Loyola of Chicago's Aher Uguak (30) watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago
Terry Roberts comes to Athens from Bradley

ATHENS -- And then there were six.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

New Georgia basketball coach Mike White got another welcome addition to his team on Monday when Terry Roberts, most recently of Bradley, committed to join the Bulldogs. Roberts is a 6-foot-3 rising senior guard who averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and shot 35% from 3-point range for the Braves this past season. He was a first team Missouri Valley Conference player.

Roberts’ decision came on the same day that Georgia senior Braelen Bridges made it official that he planned to return to play another season for the Bulldogs next year. Bridges averaged 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds as a first-year transfer from Illinois-Chicago last season. It has been known for a while that the 6-10 center would remain in Athens to utilize his extra year of COVID eligibility.

Last week, White was informed by Georgia’s leading scorer, 6-4 guard Kario Oquendo, that he intended to withdraw his name from the transfer portal and remain with the Bulldogs. Oquendo and Roberts were teammates at Florida SouthWestern State College as underclassmen.

Along with 6-7 power forward Jailyn Ingram, 6-8 wing player Jabri Abdur-Rahim and 6-foot transfer Justin Hill of Longwood University, White now has six players around which to build next year’s team. Nine individuals who played for the Bulldogs last season have entered the transfer portal.

The Bulldogs went 6-26 last season, their fourth under coach Tom Crean. Crean was fired at the end of the season. White was hired two days later after leading the Florida Gators for seven seasons.

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta, Thursday April 14, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Credit: Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com

Atlanta mayor’s transition team recommends policies in public safety, ethics2h ago
Attorney Shean Williams and D’Mari Johnson's family addressed the media Monday morning, more than a week after the 11-year-old was shot in the back of the head outside a skating rink in DeKalb County. (Credit: Caroline Silva / Caroline.Silva@ajc.com)

Credit: Caroline Silva

Family begs for answers as 11-year-old shot at DeKalb skating rink fights for life
1h ago
After releasing a sketch of a hiker found dead in North Georgia, the GBI announced the man had been identified as 41-year-old Stephen Lucas Ryan of Pennsylvania.

Credit: GBI / Kelly Lawson

GBI identifies hiker found dead in Fannin County as Pennsylvania man
1h ago
December 16, 2021 Atlanta - Guests look at Rivian R1T electric truck during a press conference at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Electric vehicle maker Rivian on Thursday confirmed its plans to build a $5 billion assembly plant and battery factory in Georgia, which Gov. Brian Kemp called Òthe largest single economic development project ever in this stateÕs history.Ó (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
3h ago
December 16, 2021 Atlanta - Guests look at Rivian R1T electric truck during a press conference at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Electric vehicle maker Rivian on Thursday confirmed its plans to build a $5 billion assembly plant and battery factory in Georgia, which Gov. Brian Kemp called Òthe largest single economic development project ever in this stateÕs history.Ó (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
3h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp said in a video deposition for a federal voting rights case that when he made comments in 2014 and 2018 about Democratic efforts to register minorities to vote, “I was making that point to urge our folks to do exactly the same.” Branden Camp/ For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

Kemp defends comments about minority voter registration in court
4h ago
The Latest
OT Amarius Mims opts to stick with Georgia Bulldogs
2h ago
Arik Gilbert gives Georgia Bulldogs another gem at tight end
11h ago
Arik Gilbert stands out in Georgia’s G-Day game
Featured
Half as many Georgians opted to register at driver’s license offices last year compared with 2020, a drop from 79% to 39%. The sharp decrease indicates that automatic voter registration is no longer working as it had in the past. AJC FILE

Did Georgia weaken automatic voter registration?
8h ago
Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
3h ago
Atlanta mayor’s transition team recommends policies in public safety, ethics
2h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top