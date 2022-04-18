Georgia basketball grabs another guard out of transfer portal

ATHENS -- And then there were six.
New Georgia basketball coach Mike White got another welcome addition to his team on Monday when Terry Roberts, most recently of Bradley, committed to join the Bulldogs. Roberts is a 6-foot-3 rising senior guard who averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and shot 35% from 3-point range for the Braves this past season. He was a first team Missouri Valley Conference player.
Roberts’ decision came on the same day that Georgia senior Braelen Bridges made it official that he planned to return to play another season for the Bulldogs next year. Bridges averaged 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds as a first-year transfer from Illinois-Chicago last season. It has been known for a while that the 6-10 center would remain in Athens to utilize his extra year of COVID eligibility.
Last week, White was informed by Georgia’s leading scorer, 6-4 guard Kario Oquendo, that he intended to withdraw his name from the transfer portal and remain with the Bulldogs. Oquendo and Roberts were teammates at Florida SouthWestern State College as underclassmen.
Along with 6-7 power forward Jailyn Ingram, 6-8 wing player Jabri Abdur-Rahim and 6-foot transfer Justin Hill of Longwood University, White now has six players around which to build next year’s team. Nine individuals who played for the Bulldogs last season have entered the transfer portal.
The Bulldogs went 6-26 last season, their fourth under coach Tom Crean. Crean was fired at the end of the season. White was hired two days later after leading the Florida Gators for seven seasons.
About the Author
Credit: Caroline Silva