Georgia basketball grabs another guard out of transfer portal

New Georgia basketball coach Mike White got another welcome addition to his team on Monday when Terry Roberts, most recently of Bradley, committed to join the Bulldogs. Roberts is a 6-foot-3 rising senior guard who averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and shot 35% from 3-point range for the Braves this past season. He was a first team Missouri Valley Conference player.

Roberts’ decision came on the same day that Georgia senior Braelen Bridges made it official that he planned to return to play another season for the Bulldogs next year. Bridges averaged 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds as a first-year transfer from Illinois-Chicago last season. It has been known for a while that the 6-10 center would remain in Athens to utilize his extra year of COVID eligibility.