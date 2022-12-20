Georgia basketball eager to build on recent success

Georgia dominated the Fighting Irish in the paint, getting 33 points on 15-of-15 shooting from center Braelen Bridges and forward M.A. Moncrieffe. Guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim added his first double-double of his career, with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Terry Roberts chipped in 10 points and five assists.

“It gives us something to build upon, without question,” White said. “It’s got to give our guys added confidence and buy-in into what we’re doing. Buy-in, in terms of how we’re trying to play schematically, offensively and defensively, but buy-in to each other as well. They’ve experienced a high level of success against a good team, but it’s on to the next one. Chattanooga is good.”

Georgia has two more games to get the kinks worked out. After Chattanooga, the Bulldogs play host to Rider (Dec. 28) to wrap up the nonconference schedule. They’ll open SEC play against Auburn at Stegeman on Jan. 4, the first of 18 consecutive conference games.

The Bulldogs aren’t taking anything for granted.

“The funny thing about that is, sometimes you think you had a really good game, and you go in the next day and watch film. Then you’re, like, ‘oh, man, well, I kind of made some mistakes,’” Abdur-Rahim said.

“Definitely being on the winning side makes (reviewing game video) more enjoyable. (It) showed some good moments and some things that we need to continue to build on. There were a lot of positives, for sure, but we try to use it as an opportunity to get better and learn from the things we did wrong. We’re never going to have a perfect game. We made some mistakes defensively and had some errors offensively. But, overall, it was a really good game.”