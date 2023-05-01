Georgia basketball adds 7-footer via transfer portal

Explore Bulldogs remain hot in basketball recruiting

They’re definitely bigger after adding Russel Tchewa to the 2023-24 roster. Tchewa is coming to UGA from the University of South Florida (USF), where he’s listed as 7-feet tall and weighing 285 pounds. Tchewa was the Bulls’ leading rebounder (8.6 rpg) and No. 2 scorer (11.1 ppg) last season while starting 29 of 30 games. He scored in double figures 11 times, including eight of South Florida’s last 12 games.

A native of Douala, Cameroon, Tchewa (pronounced CHEE-wuh) began his career at Texas Tech, where he spent one season. He has one year of eligibility remaining with the Bulldogs. Joe Tipton of on3.com was first to report Tchewa’s pledge. UGA has yet to announce his signing.