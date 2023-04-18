Transfer portal yields Big Ten shooter for Georgia basketball

Melendez visited UGA on Saturday and attended the G-Day football game at Sanford Stadium. That was a welcome change for him, as Melendez was unable to visit schools when he was being recruited out of Central Pointe Christian High. That was during the pandemic.

“I had no visits in 2020,” Melendez said. “Being able to go through the process and have visits this time made it a lot more easy and clear for me.”

Melendez said he chose the Bulldogs over Notre Dame, Virginia, Kansas State and Central Florida. He’ll enroll at UGA in June.

Melendez said White’s marching orders were pretty straightforward.

“He wants me to come in, make an impact and be a high-level usage guy; you know, help the team.” Melendez said. “(White) is doing a great job recruiting. The goal is to make the tournament and make a run.”

Georgia went 16-16 last season, White’s first as the Bulldogs’ coach.