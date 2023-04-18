X

Transfer portal yields Big Ten shooter for Georgia basketball

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

ATHENS — Some long-term relationships for Georgia basketball coach Mike White and his staff appear to have paid off in recruiting.

The Bulldogs won the transfer-portal battle for R.J. Melendez, a 6-foot-7 wing player from Kissimmee, Florida. Melendez, a former top-100 recruit, played the past two seasons at Illinois. Coming out of high school, Melendez received a scholarship offer from Florida while White was head coach there and also from Oklahoma State while UGA assistant Erik Pastrana was working there.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

“Coach White and coach Pastrana were my first two offers coming out of high school,” Melendez told Jeff Goodman on a live stream of the “Field of 68″ podcast Monday. “So, you know, still having that connection with them, them reaching out right after I got into the portal and staying consistent with me was a big deal. They still have that trust in me and see that player in high school.”

Melendez played 32 games for the Fighting Illini this past season, but did so through a shoulder injury that impacted his shooting percentage. After shooting 60% from 3-point range as a freshman, he dipped to 26% this past season.

Still, Melendez was able to record 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal while playing 26 minutes without a turnover in Illinois’ NCAA tournament loss to Arkansas. He averaged 6.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while playing 21 minutes per game for the Illini while starting 18 games. He averaged 5.1 points over the two seasons while shooting 83.8% from the free-throw line.

Melendez visited UGA on Saturday and attended the G-Day football game at Sanford Stadium. That was a welcome change for him, as Melendez was unable to visit schools when he was being recruited out of Central Pointe Christian High. That was during the pandemic.

“I had no visits in 2020,” Melendez said. “Being able to go through the process and have visits this time made it a lot more easy and clear for me.”

Melendez said he chose the Bulldogs over Notre Dame, Virginia, Kansas State and Central Florida. He’ll enroll at UGA in June.

Melendez said White’s marching orders were pretty straightforward.

“He wants me to come in, make an impact and be a high-level usage guy; you know, help the team.” Melendez said. “(White) is doing a great job recruiting. The goal is to make the tournament and make a run.”

Georgia went 16-16 last season, White’s first as the Bulldogs’ coach.

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff: ‘Guess there’s some praying to do’2h ago

Hawks to add Mike Brey to staff for 2023-24 season
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech’s Kaleb Edwards to medically retire
20h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Caleb Wiley’s journey from Atlanta United’s U12 to U.S. is about work
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Caleb Wiley’s journey from Atlanta United’s U12 to U.S. is about work
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Is Jalen Carter the real deal or a potential NFL bust?
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff: ‘Guess there’s some praying to do’
2h ago
Georgia’s Jamon Dumas-Johnson settles charges stemming from racing incident
3h ago
Georgia up to 13 transfers after two more players enter portal
8h ago
Featured

Tuesday sheriff’s election begins Clayton County’s post-Victor Hill era
Atlanta Hawks, Chase host watch party for Game 2 matchup with Celtics
3h ago
Dominion Voting defamation trial could reverberate in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top