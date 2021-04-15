Georgia baseball’s Scott Stricklin receives contract extension

The timing of the announcement is deliberate because the deal was “reached earlier this year,” according to UGA officials. Stricklin’s previous contract was set to expire in 2023. Perhaps Brooks wanted to keep the momentum rolling headed into this weekend’s three-game series against Kentucky (21-9, 6-6 SEC). The Bulldogs do so after winning two of three against No. 1 Vanderbilt in Nashville this past weekend.

On-campus recruiting is opening up soon as well.

“Coach Stricklin has built a strong program the right way,” Brooks said in a statement released by the school. “His teams play with skill and toughness, which is a direct reflection of his leadership. This year, we’ve continued to improve under difficult circumstances, and I believe in their potential and the future of this program with Coach Stricklin at the helm.”

Georgia’s 39 SEC wins the past two full seasons is tied for first in the league. The 2019 Bulldogs posted a school-record 21 SEC victories and finished with 46 overall wins, the third most in school history. The 2018 and 2019 seasons saw Georgia play host to NCAA Regionals as a national seed. The No. 4 national seed in 2019 was the best ever for the Bulldogs.

For the first time in school history, Georgia had sold out of its season tickets for the 2020 season. UGA says its players are exceling in the classroom as well. Georgia baseball received Academic Progress Rate (APR) recognition from the NCAA in 2020 while posting the program’s highest grade-point average ever at 3.14 for the spring semester of 2020.

Stricklin came to Georgia from Kent State in 2013. He’s 574-360-1 in his 17th season as a head coach, 224-172-1 with the Bulldogs and 87-103-1 against the SEC.