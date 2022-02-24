Georgia baseball team lands NIL deal with moving company

Jack Gowen, a senior pitcher from Folkston, has become the point person for the Bulldogs. As captain of the 2022 team, Gowen was contacted by Holt about a plan to pay every player on the roster to be a representative of the company and use their social media accounts to advertise the service. Every time a customer accepts their recommendation and contracts Pink Zebra to handle a move, the individual player cited by the customer will receive a $500 commission.

That sounded good to Gowen.

“I had a random number reach out to me on my phone and Ron just basically laid it out on the table about the NIL stuff,” said Gowen, a relief pitcher who has already made two appearances with the 4-0 Bulldogs this season. “He wanted to do a deal like no other, where everybody on the team is involved. A lot of times a business reaches out to one guy and they do a deal. He wanted to involve the whole team.”

Gowen said each player is paid $250 up front and signs paperwork to represent the company. After that, it’s up to each individual how much time and effort they want to put into the enterprise.

For Gowen, it has been fairly intense. It has been his job to get all 40 players on Georgia’s roster to fill out the appropriate forms and have them approved by UGA’s compliance department before any money can exchange hands.

“We’re still getting all the paperwork sorted out,” Gowen said. “Most of us have signed all the documents. We had to deal with a couple of lawyers. Some guys have NIL agents that have to go through. It’s been a little bit of a hassle just having 40 moving pieces involved.”

Gowen said he had 37 players signed up so far.

It’s an unusual deal and definitely uncommon for college baseball. Before Pink Zebra came in, Gowen said he thought pitcher Jaden Woods was the only Georgia baseball with any NIL deals. The sophomore left-hander from Warner Robins has his own line of apparel sold through Barstool Sports.

Football players on Georgia’s national championship football team have been fielding multiple offers, some large, most small, in the last year. Quarterback Stetson Bennett currently is thought to have engaged in the most business at Georgia.

Team-wide deals are becoming more commonplace in college athletics. At Texas, the entire offensive line position group was signed to a deal with a pancake company that pays each individual $50,000 a year.

While Georgia baseball’s Pink Zebra deal falls well below that one, it’s a welcomed start, Gowen said. And it should not be a distraction.

“You’ve got to do well,” Gowen said. “You want be a winning team, because that’s the team that’s going to get the most coverage. I think we’ve got a really special team this year and a real opportunity to do something big. So, we’re putting in the work on the field and taking it one game at a time.”

So far, so good. Heading into this weekend’s four-game series against Akron, the Bulldogs are 4-0 with an average national ranking of 15 in the many college baseball polls.

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.