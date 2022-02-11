Georgia baseball, softball selling beer this year

ATHENS -- Georgia’s baseball and softball teams will be following the Bulldogs’ basketball programs by offering beer sales at games this year.
Still considered a “pilot program,” alcohol sales were approved by the SEC in 2019. UGA offered limited sales to donors in specified areas of Sanford Stadium that season. They began selling beer at basketball games this fall.
UGA announced Friday it will sale domestic, import, craft and premium beer at designated concession stands inside Foley Field and Jack Turner Stadium this season. Sales will begin with the Feb. 18 season opener at Georgia baseball games, while softball sales won’t start until SEC play begins in March.
Continued alcohol sales will be dependent upon the adherence of UGA’s guidelines, which include:
- Alcoholic beverages are only available to fans aged 21 and above and requires a valid government-issued ID.
- Enforced limit of two beverages per transaction, per person.
- Sales begin once gates open one hour before announced start time.
- Sales end at the top of the 7th inning for baseball and the end of the top of the 5th for softball.
- Fans are not permitted to leave the premises with alcoholic beverages.
- All beverages will be served in cups.
About the Author