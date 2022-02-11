Georgia baseball, softball selling beer this year

Still considered a “pilot program,” alcohol sales were approved by the SEC in 2019. UGA offered limited sales to donors in specified areas of Sanford Stadium that season. They began selling beer at basketball games this fall.

UGA announced Friday it will sale domestic, import, craft and premium beer at designated concession stands inside Foley Field and Jack Turner Stadium this season. Sales will begin with the Feb. 18 season opener at Georgia baseball games, while softball sales won’t start until SEC play begins in March.