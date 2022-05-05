Georgia baseball nears full strength for crucial Vandy series

Georgia will get back Cole Tate for this series. The Bulldogs’ senior shortstop with 99 career starts is second among the regulars in hitting (.321) but has been out three weeks with a stress fracture in his leg.

“He’s going to play this weekend,” Stricklin said. “If he’s going to play all three games, we don’t know yet. We’re going to have to see how he responds.”

The question is whether Tate plays short or third. Third baseman Josh McCallister moved over and filled in admirably in Tate’s absence, but Georgia’s offense has suffered some in the process. Tate hit No. 2 in the lineup previously but indications are the Bulldogs will still that Cory Acton will remain in that spot, especially have a three-homer weekend at LSU.

Despite all the lineup juggling, the Bulldogs have remained competitive throughout. They went to the bottom of the ninth inning this past Sunday leading 3-2 with a chance to win the series against LSU at infamous Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge. Unfortunately, Jaden Woods gave up a walk-off homer to second baseman Cade Doughty for a heartbreaking 4-3 loss.

Georgia followed with a Tuesday home game against Kennesaw State and got all it could handle against the scrappy Owls. Stricklin gave the ball to Woods again to start on a staff pitching night and Woods responded with a perfect inning.

The rest of the night was a struggle as the Bulldogs fell behind 7-2. But Georgia behind 11 hits rallied for a 10-7 victory.

“When you have a big series like we do coming up, you want momentum,” Stricklin said. “Anytime you lose, it takes the wind out of you, especially against an in state rival, a very good team in Kennesaw State. It was important to get the win to try and keep some momentum going into this weekend.”

The biggest concern for the Vandy series at the moment is the weather. Thunderstorms are in the forecast on Friday. The forecast for the rest of the weekend is spectacular.

Again, Stricklin pleaded with the Bulldog Nation to tough it out against elements Friday and come support the team.

“We’re going to play,” Stricklin said. “This is a really good team coming in and we need everybody there. I can’t stress it enough. If you have tickets and can’t go, give them to somebody who can. ... Let’s fill the place.”

