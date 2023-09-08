Georgia-Ball State: TV, online, radio information

In its second of four consecutive home games to start the season, top-ranked Georgia faces Ball State from the Mid-American Conference on Saturday.

The Cardinals played at Kentucky last week and led at the end of the first quarter before losing by 30 points. This is the Bulldogs’ second nonconference game before they open SEC play a week from Saturday at home against South Carolina.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: Noon

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens

Records: No. 1 Georgia 1-0, Ball State 0-1

Television: SEC Network will televise the game. Taylor Zarzour will handle play-by-play, with Matt Stinchcomb as the analyst and Alyssa Lang as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 190.