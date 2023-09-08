BreakingNews
Woodstock woman and ‘zip-tie guy’ son sentenced on Jan. 6 charges

Georgia-Ball State: TV, online, radio information

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Bulldogs
By
1 hour ago
X

In its second of four consecutive home games to start the season, top-ranked Georgia faces Ball State from the Mid-American Conference on Saturday.

The Cardinals played at Kentucky last week and led at the end of the first quarter before losing by 30 points. This is the Bulldogs’ second nonconference game before they open SEC play a week from Saturday at home against South Carolina.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: Noon

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens

Records: No. 1 Georgia 1-0, Ball State 0-1

Television: SEC Network will televise the game. Taylor Zarzour will handle play-by-play, with Matt Stinchcomb as the analyst and Alyssa Lang as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 190.

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

NEW DETAILS
Fulton grand jury report hints at why it suggested charges against Loeffler, Perdue3h ago

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Woodstock woman and ‘zip-tie guy’ son sentenced on Jan. 6 charges
34m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Argument leads to shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex
3m ago

University of West Georgia to move to NCAA Division I
4h ago

University of West Georgia to move to NCAA Division I
4h ago

NEW VIDEO
Before censure vote, Fulton Commissioner Hall denounced in song
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Huge Georgia football fans exist even at Ball State
1h ago
5 things to watch as No. 1 Georgia welcomes Ball State
1h ago
Georgia-Ball State matchup just one domino in SEC scheduling shakeup
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Week 4 Georgia high school football scoreboard
6h ago
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top