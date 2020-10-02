Georgia-Auburn: TV, online, radio information

You’ve probably read a lot about this being the earliest date that Georgia and Auburn have played since 1936, but a lesser-known fact is that this is the earliest date for a Georgia home opener since Oct. 8, 1966.
That year, the Bulldogs began their season Sept. 17 and played their first three games on the road. In fact, Georgia played only four games at home that season on the way to winning the SEC championship, UGA’s first under Vince Dooley.
Now back to this year’s game, a matchup of two teams ranked in the top 10 by the Associated Press.
The focus Saturday for Georgia fans will remain on the offense, particularly keeping an eye on who’s playing quarterback. Biq questions include who will start, who will get the most snaps and whether transfer JT Daniels plays.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 3
Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens
Records: No. 4 Georgia 1-0, No. 7 Auburn 1-0.
Television: ESPN will televise the game. Chris Fowler will handle play-by-play, with Kirk Herbstreit as the analyst and Allison Williams as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and Chuck Dowdle is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on Sirius XM Radio 84/84/84.
National radio: Brandon Gaudin, Derek Rackley and Jason Horowitz (Westwood One)
Online: GeorgiaDogs.com