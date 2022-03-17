George Pickens, Carson Beck put on passing show at Georgia’s Pro Day

As part of his workout, Pickens had the opportunity to choose any quarterback he wanted to throw him passes Wednesday. He could have chosen Stetson Bennett, JT Daniels or anyone. He went with Beck, the rising junior from Jacksonville.

“I was training with Carson in 2020, my sophomore year, that COVID year. He came in and he was ripping it. Like, he's always had that rip. Some quarterbacks have touch here or here; he'll just let it go. And that's really what I like because I can catch." - former UGA receiver George Pickens, on QB Carson Beck

Asked why, Pickens said because Beck “rips it.”

“I was training with Carson in 2020, my sophomore year, that COVID year,” Pickens said. “He came in and he was ripping it. Like, he’s always had that rip. Some quarterbacks have touch here or here; he’ll just let it go. And that’s really what I like because I can catch.”

Beck entered spring practice this week as the Bulldogs’ No. 2 quarterback behind Bennett. But his long-term future with the team is unclear as redshirt freshman Brock Vandagriff and freshman Gunner Stockton continue to develop.

Explore No better advertisement for Georgia football than UGA Pro Day

Beck was thought to be the heir apparent to Daniels last year. But he was beaten out by Bennett the week Daniels was sidelined with a back injury, and he appeared in only four games last season. Now he’s battling Vandagriff and Stockton for reps as Bennett returned for a sixth college season.

Coach Kirby Smart said making sure all three get adequate opportunities is the greatest challenge.

“We’re trying to be innovative, creative in the way we practice, because quarterback development is critical,” Smart said Tuesday. “If you have quarterbacks that aren’t able to get reps, how do they get better? So, I’m challenging our staff to be creative in the ways we rep those guys, who goes with what groups, how many reps a week (they) get, what percentages. We want to see these guys get better. …

“It’s hard to get those guys enough work, wanting to see those guys improve. They can’t all play, so it’s a matter of growing them to get them in a position to where they can be successful.”

As for Georgia’s future at wide receiver, Pickens believes the Bulldogs will be in good hands with Adonai Mitchell succeeding him at split end.

“AD (has) some stuff you can’t coach,” Pickens said. “He’s got the skills, he’s got the mindset, the routes, the speed, I mean, he’s got it all. So, he probably is the next up-comer. And I’m glad that he got to see me before I left, so he can kind of understand.”

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.