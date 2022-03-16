Georgia’s Zion Logue has the feet to fill big shoes

Explore Addressing massive losses on defensive front top priority for Georgia

Those remaining believe that production is theirs for the taking. In addition to Logue, junior Jalen Carter and senior Tramel Walthour played in all 15 games as backups. Carter is the only defensive linemen to get any starts, and he had two.

Juniors Warren Brinson (12), Tymon Mitchell (5), Bill Norton (6) and Nazir Stackhouse (10) all received playing time last year - and are excited about getting more this year.

“I think they’re right where they need to be,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday. “They’re not way behind schedule, not way ahead of schedule. We have holes to fill just like we do every year. Probably just more this year than in years past based on guys leaving and the departure. … We’re certainly not deep enough at several positions, but I’m not here to cry about it. I’m here to solve it and figure it out.”

Logue is one of the answers. He and Carter will be expected to step into the interior roles handled by Davis and Wyatt last season.

Logue feels like he’s ready to take that on. Like Davis, he didn’t arrive with a cavalcade of accolades. He came to Georgia from Lebanon, Tenn., as a 3-star prospect, which is almost an anomaly for the Bulldogs these days.

While Carter has proven himself to be a star-in-waiting, Logue has been a study in slow and steady improvement. After a redshirt year in 2019, he played in five games of mainly mop-up duty in 2020.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Last year, Logue played more meaningful snaps. He finished 11 total stops and three QB pressures and for his first sack for a 9-yard loss against Auburn last season.

He feels like he’s ready for primetime now.

“When I got here, I was all over the place,” Logue said. “I had to really settle myself down and stick to who I was. I was trying to be somebody else and I had to reel it back in a bit. I found myself and things started changing for me.”

Logue said watching how those ahead of himself conducted themselves and performed has turned out to be a blessing.

“Just seeing my teammates prosper, I just wanted to do it for myself as well,” Logue said. “I have seen the changes they were making in their game, so I was taking bits and pieces and trying to put them into mine.”

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.