Garrison Hearst’s son, Gannon, joins Bulldogs as walk-on transfer

DALLAS -- A player with a familiar last name has been added to the Georgia Bulldogs’ 2024 football roster.

Gannon Hearst has joined the program as a transfer walk-on. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back is the son of Garrison Hearst, one of the most decorated backs in UGA football history.

Hearst comes to Athens as a redshirt sophomore from Limestone University in Gaffney, South Carolina. He played in two games there in 2022, rushing for 84 yards in five carries, with a long run of 43 yards.