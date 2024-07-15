Garrison Hearst’s son, Gannon, joins Bulldogs as walk-on transfer

DALLAS -- A player with a familiar last name has been added to the Georgia Bulldogs’ 2024 football roster.
Gannon Hearst has joined the program as a transfer walk-on. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back is the son of Garrison Hearst, one of the most decorated backs in UGA football history.
Hearst comes to Athens as a redshirt sophomore from Limestone University in Gaffney, South Carolina. He played in two games there in 2022, rushing for 84 yards in five carries, with a long run of 43 yards.
Hearst is a resident of Johns Creek and played high school ball at Greater Atlanta Christian. He earned honorable mention all-conference honors as a senior.
Hearst’s addition gives the Bulldogs 11 running backs on the roster. Only five of those are on scholarship: Trevor Etienne, Nate Frazier, Dwight Phillips, Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson. Roderick Robinson, a 6-foot, 240-pound sophomore, will enter preseason camp the first week of August as the No. 1 back.
Garrison Hearst played at Georgia from 1990-92, earning All-America honors and finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist as a junior in 1992. He gained 3,778 yards and scored 35 touchdowns in his UGA career before becoming an NFL first-round pick. He played 10 NFL seasons over 12 years with Arizona, Cincinnati, San Francisco and Denver, totaling 10,031 yards and 39 touchdowns.
