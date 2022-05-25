Game time, TV information announced for Georgia-Florida football

CBS also announced its plans for SEC doubleheaders for Oct. 8 (3:30/8 p.m.) and Nov. 12 (noon/3:30 p.m.) along with its weekly 3:30 p.m. time slot. The SEC games on CBS begin Sept. 17 with Penn State at Auburn.

Also, CBS announced that its telecast of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will begin at 4 p.m.