Game time, TV information announced for Georgia-Florida football

The annual Georgia-Florida rivalry game in Jacksonville again will occupy the 3:30 p.m. TV slot on CBS, the network announced Wednesday.
The game will take place Oct. 29 at TIAA Bank Field.
Georgia opens its season Sept. 3 against Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a 3:30 p.m. game on ABC.
CBS also announced its plans for SEC doubleheaders for Oct. 8 (3:30/8 p.m.) and Nov. 12 (noon/3:30 p.m.) along with its weekly 3:30 p.m. time slot. The SEC games on CBS begin Sept. 17 with Penn State at Auburn.
Also, CBS announced that its telecast of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will begin at 4 p.m.
2022 Georgia football schedule
Sept. 3 vs. Oregon (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), 3:30 p.m., ABC
Sept. 10 vs. Samford
Sept. 17 at South Carolina
Sept. 24 vs. Kent State
Oct. 1 at Missouri
Oct. 8 vs. Auburn
Oct. 15 vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 22 BYE
Oct. 29 vs. Florida (Jacksonville), 3:30 p.m., CBS
Nov. 5 vs. Tennessee
Nov. 12 at Mississippi State
Nov. 19 at Kentucky
Nov. 26 vs. Georgia Tech
