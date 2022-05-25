ajc logo
Game time, TV information announced for Georgia-Florida football

Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) dives for a touchdown during the first half of the annual NCCA Georgia vs Florida game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The annual Georgia-Florida rivalry game in Jacksonville again will occupy the 3:30 p.m. TV slot on CBS, the network announced Wednesday.

The game will take place Oct. 29 at TIAA Bank Field.

Georgia opens its season Sept. 3 against Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a 3:30 p.m. game on ABC.

CBS also announced its plans for SEC doubleheaders for Oct. 8 (3:30/8 p.m.) and Nov. 12 (noon/3:30 p.m.) along with its weekly 3:30 p.m. time slot. The SEC games on CBS begin Sept. 17 with Penn State at Auburn.

Also, CBS announced that its telecast of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will begin at 4 p.m.

2022 Georgia football schedule

Sept. 3 vs. Oregon (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), 3:30 p.m., ABC

Sept. 10 vs. Samford

Sept. 17 at South Carolina

Sept. 24 vs. Kent State

Oct. 1 at Missouri

Oct. 8 vs. Auburn

Oct. 15 vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 22 BYE

Oct. 29 vs. Florida (Jacksonville), 3:30 p.m., CBS

Nov. 5 vs. Tennessee

Nov. 12 at Mississippi State

Nov. 19 at Kentucky

Nov. 26 vs. Georgia Tech

