G-Day observations as offense and defense have their moments

But when you remember the game wasn’t televised, and details weren’t finalized until this week, you can understand why it was not a raucous environment on Saturday.

The main attraction Saturday was the play of quarterbacks Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi. They both had some highs, as each had a touchdown pass, while also both getting intercepted. While Stockton is ahead in the competition — he took all his reps with the first team — the competition is far from decided based on what we saw on Saturday.

While the defense had the better first half, the offense found some success in the third quarter. Georgia’s offense had just one touchdown in the first half before combining for four in the third quarter.

Spring games are never true representations of where or what Georgia will become in the fall. There were 88 pass plays called during the 60-minute game. Quarterbacks also couldn’t be hit, which muted the efforts of the Georgia pass rush to some extent.

The events of Saturday put a cap on spring practice, as the scrimmage counted as the 15th of the spring.

The next time Georgia plays in Sanford Stadium will be for the first game of the season, when the Bulldogs take on Marshall on Aug. 30.

Quarterbacks have ups and downs

Neither quarterback made a definitive statement. Both Stockton and Puglisi had up-and-down days, but that is in line with how G-Day has traditionally gone.

Stockon was 17-of-34 passing for 309 yards and two touchdowns. He took every rep with the first-team offense in the first half. Puglisi finished 23-of-49 for 224 yards and a touchdown. He did take one drive with the first-team offense, but that did not come until the second half.

Both quarterbacks ended up throwing interceptions. Stockton was picked off by Daniel Harris in the first quarter, while Dominick Kelly intercepted Puglisi in the second quarter.

Stockton did make some aggressive throws, ones he likely wouldn’t have tried to thread were Georgia in an actual game.

One of those paid off early, as Stockton threaded a 36-yard pass to Zachariah Branch to convert a fourth down. Joenel Aguero, who played well in coverage for much of the day, was in good position on the pass, but Stockton was able to squeeze it in.

The Branch reception set up Georgia’s first touchdown of the day, as Nate Frazier added a 1-yard touchdown for the game’s first touchdown.

Stockton’s best drive came in the second half, where he had back-to-back passes of 49 yards and 31 yards. The first pass went to Dillon Bell, the second to Jeremy Bell.

His final pass attempt of the day was a 23-yard touchdown pass to Sacovie White, beating Ellis Robinson in coverage. Stockton improved as the day progressed.

Puglisi found a nice rhythm in the second quarter, picking up multiple third-down conversions. He probably should’ve had a touchdown pass to cap off the drive, but freshman Elyiss Williams could not corral Puglisi’s pass.

For as well as he played, Puglisi’s second-quarter interception was costly. It did help set up a field goal for the red team. The interception came in a two-minute drill, where Georgia likely wanted to be more aggressive than usual.

Third-string quarterback Colter Ginn led a touchdown drive to open the second half, connecting with London Humphreys for a 7-yard touchdown.

Puglisi began taking reps with the first team in the second half. His opening drive was capped off by a 17-yard touchdown pass to Colbie Young. He completed all three pass attempts on the drive for 52 yards.

Puglisi was much streakier in terms of his performance, which isn’t surprising given Saturday was his first spring game. By comparison, it was Stockton’s fourth.

Based on how things played out Saturday, it’s fair to say that Stockton is ahead of Puglisi.

Defensive backs emerge as standouts during G-Day

Daniel Harris made a statement with his ability to cover. On the opening drive of the game, he played perfect coverage to prevent a deep pass to Noah Thomas. Later in the first quarter, Harris intercepted Stockton on a pass intended for Thomas in the end zone.

Linebackers Justin Williams and Chris Cole both flashed on the afternoon. Cole had a pass breakup that prevented a touchdown pass to freshman Ethan Barbour. Williams, meanwhile, had three tackles for loss and a sack.

Dillon Bell was the leading receiver on the day for the first-team offense, catching five passes for 78 yards. He added a 13-yard rush, showcasing his versatility.

Chauncey Bowens also had some nice moments. He ripped off a 12-yard run on his only carry of the first half. He also added a 34-yard reception, though it was negated by a Colbie Young hold. He had 38 rushing yards on the day on five carries.

Humpherys, albeit against the second string, showed some nice juice to open the second half. He caught two touchdown passes on the day and had a 50-yard reception in the third quarter.

Young had a strong day in the red zone. He had a first touchdown in the first half, only for it to be wiped out on replay review. Demello Jones did a nice job forcing him out.

But in the third quarter, Young got a touchdown to count, going up and over Harris for a touchdown. That he did most of his work in the red zone should be encouraging for Georgia.

Newcomers impress at wide receiver and defensive back

CJ Wiley showed why he was a coveted member of the 2025 recruiting class, as he snared a 35-yard reception to set up the Black team’s first points of the afternoon. Wiley finished the day with two receptions for 47 yards.

Freshman cornerback Dominick Kelly came away with an interception of Puglisi in the second quarter. The interception came in a two-minute drill. Of the 2025 signees, Kelly had the most impressive debut.

Georgia tried to get Thomas, coming over from Texas A&M, involved early but he and Stockton couldn’t get on the same page.

Bo Walker ripped off a 30-yard run to set up Humphery’s second touchdown. Walker had a very strong spring, validating that hype Saturday. Walker finished with 44 rushing yards.

On the defense, Alabama-Birmingham transfer Adrian Maddox came away with a sack of Puglisi. Maddox did have a pass-interference penalty to extend a drive in the fourth quarter.

Outside linebacker Chase Linton impressed as a pass rusher, generating a couple of pressure off the edge.

Not every new Bulldog had a day to remember, however. Tight end Elyiss Williams had a tough day, as he committed a holding penalty and dropped what would have been an easy touchdown pass from Puglisi.

Georgia football news and notes

The first-team defense was as follows: DL Jordan Hall, DL Xzavier McLeod, DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, OLB Quintavius Johnson, LB CJ Allen, LB Raylen Wilson, DB Joenel Aguero, DB Jacorey Thomas, DB KJ Bolden, CB Daniel Harris, CB Daylen Everette

The first-team offense for the first play was: QB Gunner Stockton, WR Colbie Young, WR Noah Thomas, WR London Humphreys, TE Oscar Delp, RB Nate Frazier, LT Bo Hughley, LG Micah Morris, C Drew Bobo, RG Michael Uini, RT Earnest Greene.

Georgia held out several players because of injury. The following players were spotted working out off to the side: offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, running back Roderick Robinson, outside linebacker Gabe Harris, defensive back Jaylan Morgan, defensive lineman Christen Miller and tight end Colton Heinrich.

Cole Speer was out briefly with an injury in the second quarter. Outside linebacker Quintavius Johnson left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury as well.