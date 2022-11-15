Freshman KyeRon Lindsay records his first double-double

“It feels good, about the double-double,” Lindsay said after the win. “I was just out there trying to play to win, and the game came in my favor today.”

Lindsay was a highly touted four-star recruit from Guyer High School in Denton, Texas. Coming to Georgia, he was expected to have a prominent role, yet his transition hasn’t been as smooth as he would’ve hoped.

“It’s been weird,” Lindsay said. “First, managing my time with being on the road and school. Then, just the better competition. I’m not the only jump-out-the-gym athletic, energy guy.

“It’s just finding my spot on the team. But right now, it’s just doing whatever I can to win. Since I’m a freshman, we got (veterans) doing their thing, too.”

Veterans including Jailyn Ingram, Kario Oquendo, Braelen Bridges and Jaxon Etter are providing daily guidance and helping him feel more at home as he grows with the Bulldogs.

“They’re just out there telling me, ‘Just do you. Don’t overthink it,’” Lindsay said. “It helps me before games. They talk to me even on the bench. So, they’ve helped me a lot with my comfort zone.”

Comfort has been a significant area of focus for Lindsay. He said he is nervous before every game, especially having played only three collegiate games.

Even so, he had a career-high seven offensive rebounds against Miami (Ohio), providing extra offensive possessions and a spark for Georgia.

“He was as excited about holding seals, getting the offensive glass and getting stops as he was when he scored,” White said. “That’s basketball character right there for an 18-year-old.”