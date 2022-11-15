Bulldogs withstand RedHawks’ comeback in 77-70 win

Freshman forward KyeRon Lindsay had a double-double (14 points and 10 rebounds) for Georgia.

“He was as excited about holding seals, getting the offensive glass and getting stops as he was when he scored,” White said. “That’s basketball character right there for an 18-year-old.”

Justin Hill added 12 points. Kario Oquendo chipped in nine – all in the first half.

Trailing by as many as 17 points, the RedHawks drew closer midway through the second half.

Miami senior guard Mekhi Lairy scored a career-high 34 points.

“We didn’t do a good job on Lairy,” White said. “Not the best job on a high-level guard.”

The RedHawks went on a 17-7 run at the beginning of the second half, bringing their deficit to within two points with 11:30 left.

“Wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take a ‘W.’ Obviously beats the alternative,” White said. “A lot to learn. A lot of room for growth.”

The RedHawks forced seven Bulldogs turnovers in the first nine minutes of the second half.

“We played emotional,” White said. “Made some erratic offensive plays.

“We just have to be more disciplined. Our attention to detail has to continue to grow.”

Roberts and Lindsay went on a 17-point run of their own, increasing the margin to 10 points with about three minutes left.

Lairy’s jumper capped a 9-2 RedHawks run and brought Miami within 73-70 with 26 seconds left. Hill made 2 of 4 free throws, Roberts sank two and Miami missed a basket and turned it over on its final possession to end it.

Georgia’s 3-point shooting was a tale of two halves. The Bulldogs hit six first-half 3-pointers. They made only one in the second half.

“We had some decent looks,” White said.

Georgia hosts Bucknell on Friday night.