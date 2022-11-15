ajc logo
X

Bulldogs withstand RedHawks’ comeback in 77-70 win

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

ATHENS — For Georgia, it wasn’t so much about how it started but how it responded to adversity Monday night against Miami (Ohio).

The Bulldogs (2-1) jumped to a 10-0 lead against the RedHawks (1-2), and Georgia held on for a 77-70 victory in a nonconference men’s basketball game.

Senior guard Terry Roberts had a team-high 22 points for UGA, which led 38-28 at halftime.

Georgia 77, Miami (Ohio) 70

“Terry’s a high-level competitor, and he’s still learning,” Bulldogs coach Mike White said. “It’s gonna take time to learn how to be even-keeled and consistent at this level, but he’s got a chance to be very good.”

Freshman forward KyeRon Lindsay had a double-double (14 points and 10 rebounds) for Georgia.

“He was as excited about holding seals, getting the offensive glass and getting stops as he was when he scored,” White said. “That’s basketball character right there for an 18-year-old.”

Justin Hill added 12 points. Kario Oquendo chipped in nine – all in the first half.

Trailing by as many as 17 points, the RedHawks drew closer midway through the second half.

Miami senior guard Mekhi Lairy scored a career-high 34 points.

“We didn’t do a good job on Lairy,” White said. “Not the best job on a high-level guard.”

The RedHawks went on a 17-7 run at the beginning of the second half, bringing their deficit to within two points with 11:30 left.

“Wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take a ‘W.’ Obviously beats the alternative,” White said. “A lot to learn. A lot of room for growth.”

The RedHawks forced seven Bulldogs turnovers in the first nine minutes of the second half.

“We played emotional,” White said. “Made some erratic offensive plays.

“We just have to be more disciplined. Our attention to detail has to continue to grow.”

Roberts and Lindsay went on a 17-point run of their own, increasing the margin to 10 points with about three minutes left.

Lairy’s jumper capped a 9-2 RedHawks run and brought Miami within 73-70 with 26 seconds left. Hill made 2 of 4 free throws, Roberts sank two and Miami missed a basket and turned it over on its final possession to end it.

Georgia’s 3-point shooting was a tale of two halves. The Bulldogs hit six first-half 3-pointers. They made only one in the second half.

“We had some decent looks,” White said.

Georgia hosts Bucknell on Friday night.

About the Author

Follow Trevyn Gray on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

‘We’re still up in the clouds’: Braves’ Michael Harris wins NL Rookie of the Year2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Kentucky’s offense will offer a return to normalcy for No. 1 Georgia
15h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Zach Pyron out for season with broken clavicle
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

11 weeks later, Georgia Bulldogs ‘hopeful’ for A.D. Mitchell’s return
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

11 weeks later, Georgia Bulldogs ‘hopeful’ for A.D. Mitchell’s return
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

11 weeks later, Georgia Bulldogs ‘hopeful’ for A.D. Mitchell’s return
6h ago
Everything coach Kirby Smart said in his Nov. 14 news conference
8h ago
Kickoff, TV set for Georgia-Georgia Tech
11h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Another term in hand, Brian Kemp solidifies political network
18h ago
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top