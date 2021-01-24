Former Georgia QB Matt Stafford likely leaving the Lions

Citing a source speaking on condition of anonymity, the AP reported that Stafford expressed an interest in being traded after the season ended and the team responded by tabling the idea until a new general manager and coach were hired. Stafford was on a call earlier this week with Lions general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell earlier this week, according to the person, and they discussed parting ways.

Stafford’s departure will depend on what the Lions would receive in trade offers. ESPN reported Detroit will demand at least a first-round draft pick.