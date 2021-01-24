Former Georgia QB Matt Stafford likely leaving the Lions

The Detroit Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford have mutually agreed to explore the possibilities of trading the former UGA star, the Associated Press and ESPN reported Saturday.
Citing a source speaking on condition of anonymity, the AP reported that Stafford expressed an interest in being traded after the season ended and the team responded by tabling the idea until a new general manager and coach were hired. Stafford was on a call earlier this week with Lions general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell earlier this week, according to the person, and they discussed parting ways.
Stafford’s departure will depend on what the Lions would receive in trade offers. ESPN reported Detroit will demand at least a first-round draft pick.
Stafford completed 339 of 528 passes in 2020 for 4,084 yards, with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He played in all 16 games.
Detroit drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009 and he has two years left on a $135 million, five-year contract.
He played at Georgia from 2006 to 2008.