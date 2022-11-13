Former baseball coach Steve Webber dies at 74

Webber was inducted into UGA’s Circle of Honor in 2018. At that time, he was the fifth among all 79 inductees who were not UGA alumni. This group included Dick Copas, men’s golf coach (inducted in 2006); Vince Dooley, head football coach and athletic director (inducted in 2004); Liz Murphey, women’s golf coach and senior women’s administrator (inducted in 2001); and Suzanne Yoculan, women’s gymnastics coach (inducted in 2014).

Webber started his coaching career in 1974, when he served as pitching coach at Georgia Southern under head coach Ron Polk. In 1976, he was hired to do the same at the University of Florida, where he remained until 1981 when he landed the head coaching job at Georgia.

In 1997, Webber moved into professional baseball. He worked with five different organizations including the Yankees (1997-2003), Padres (2004-2012), Astros (2013-14) and Braves (2016) before retiring in Atlanta.

Webber is survived by Pam, his wife of 51 years, daughter Ashley Joseph, and grandchildren Bo, Whit and Bess.