Five things to know ahead of Georgia-Ohio State in the Peach Bowl

For the defending national champions Bulldogs (13-0), it’s a chance to become the first repeat national champion in football since Alabama in 2011-12. For Ohio State (12-1), it’s a second-life opportunity. Left for dead after a humiliating three-score loss to rival Michigan on Nov. 26, not only are they back in the semis for the third time in four seasons, but the Buckeyes are supremely motivated to get another crack at the Wolverines.

Remember, that was very effective motivation for the Bulldogs after losing to Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship game.

Now if they can remember how to play football.

“I don’t know one sport that you have 28 days between contests in-season,” said Smart, whose Bulldogs last played Dec. 3. “It’s very unique. For them, I think it’s 35 (days). So, it’s pretty different to have that. You’ve got to do a good job of managing that. Now everybody’s fired up and ready to go.”

Here are five things to be looking for kickoff approaches:

Stet vs. Stroud

No, they won’t be playing each other, but Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett will have enough to contend with in the defenses lined up across from them to be worried about outperforming the other quarterback.

But, to be sure, ESPN and the millions of college football fans expected to be tuning in will be interested to see if one of the two Heisman Trophy finalists out-performs the other. Georgia’s Bennett, a sixth-year senior who turned 25 on Halloween weekend, finished fourth – or last among the finalists – at the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York on Dec. 10.

Stroud, a 6-foot-3, 218-pound junior, was attending for the second consecutive year. Alas, he came in third, behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and runner-up Max Duggan of TCU.

Both Stroud and Bennett do a lot for their respective teams.

Stroud was named the Big Ten’s offensive player of the year after passing for 37 touchdowns, tops in college football. Over the past two seasons, he has thrown for 7,775 yards and 81 TDs and 24 starts. He has a pair of 1,000-yard wide receivers this season, even after losing his main target from last season.

Bennett has been much more of a ball distributor – which is not to say game manager. He has completed 68.1% of his passes to 21 different receivers, 11 of whom scored touchdowns. He’s also a willing runner, scoring seven TDs on the ground.

Ringo ready

Both of Georgia’s cornerbacks know they are going to be in for perhaps the greatest challenge of their careers when they go against the Buckeyes, but it’s really Kelee Ringo who is going to have all eyes on him Saturday.

Ohio State has one of the more explosive passing games in the nation because of wideouts Marvin Harrison and Emeka Egbuka. Both of them have over 1,000 yards receiving this season. Georgia has had only one 1,000-yard receiver in school history (Terrence Edwards).

Along with tight end Cade Stover, the Buckeyes seek to get one-on-one coverage on the outside. Stroud’s deep balls always tend to fall in the general vicinity of his target, so playing the ball in the air is going to be key for Georgia’s corners.

Meanwhile, Ringo already is getting a bunch of first-round grades from NFL scouts ahead of April’s draft. The 6-2, 210-pound athlete insists he’s not thinking about that, but everyone knows he can make himself some money with a strong performance in this game. Or, of course, lose some.

“Being in those types of situations, I definitely feed on that type of energy,” Ringo said Thursday. “I wouldn’t say it’s pressure. I’d definitely say it’s more of an opportunity for me to showcase who I am and things I can do and what I can be working on these past few years. So, I’m just going to try to seize the opportunity and continue to get better.”

A.D.’s return

As for the offense, Georgia hopes the return of Adonai Mitchell is going to enhance its passing game Saturday. The sophomore split end known as “A.D.” has been sidelined almost the entire season with a high-ankle sprain.

Mitchell came back for a few plays in the SEC Championship game against LSU but did not have a reception. Bennett targeted Mitchell once near the LSU goal line, but Mitchell slipped and fell making a hard cut on his injured ankle. He did, however, complete a 2-point conversion pass to tight end Darnell Washington late in the game.

Expected to be the Bulldogs’ No. 1 passing threat this season, Mitchell instead enters the 14th game with five catches for 69 yards and one touchdown. All of that came in Georgia’s season-opening win over then-No. 8 Oregon.

“I’m just glad to be back,” Mitchell told reporters at Peach Bowl Media Day this week. “I’m just feeling ready, is the best way to describe it.”

Mitchell said instead of resting his ankle, he has spent more time working hard and running routes, trying to get his timing back with Bennett. The two of them hooked up for a 40-yard TD on what ultimately was the game-winning play against Alabama in the CFP Championship game in January. He said he loves playing in big games such as the one Saturday.

“It’s the game that everyone is watching; it’s the game that means the most,” he said.

McConkey, McClendon watch

Less certain is the availability of Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon. Two key offensive starters for the Bulldogs, both suffered knee injuries in the SEC Championship game.

McConkey has been dealing with tendinitis in his right knee all season and aggravated it on a long catch and run. McClendon suffered an MCL sprain.

Neither was spotted at Georgia’s practice viewing opportunities this week. Both, however, were participating in Thursday’s workout, which happened to be a Yoga session, complete with an instructor.

Both were sworn to secrecy when they made their mandatory appearances at Peach Bowl Media Day on Thursday.

Mims to start?

Whether McClendon can go, the expectation is that Amarius Mims will get the first start of his career at right tackle. The 6-7, 330-pound sophomore has been rotating with McClendon at the position all season, and he did a good job finishing the game against LSU.

Mims, a former 5-star prospect and top recruit in the state, entered the transfer portal this past spring and took an official visit to FSU before deciding to return to Athens.

“I feel like I’ve grown my off the field, mentally,” said Mims, who has played in every game this season. “It’s not hard to stay ready, just the fact of my teammates counting on me when I go in. I don’t want to let them down.”