First CFP rankings: Alabama No. 1, UGA No. 9

Alabama is No. 1 in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s first rankings of the season, unveiled Tuesday night.
The committee ranked Notre Dame No. 2, Clemson No. 3 and Ohio State No. 4, putting those teams and Alabama in the early lead for spots in the four-team playoff.
Georgia was ranked No. 9 by the playoff committee, making the Bulldogs the highest-rated two-loss team. The No. 9 ranking is higher than Georgia’s standing in the Associated Press and coaches polls, which this week have the Bulldogs 13th and 10th, respectively.
Just outside the top four in the CFP’s initial rankings are No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 6 Florida, placed in that order because of the Aggies’ win over the Gators. They are among the four SEC teams in the top nine. Georgia’s two losses are to the Nos. 1 and 6 teams, both by double digits.
Also in the CFP’s top 10 are Cincinnati at No. 7, Northwestern at No. 8 and Miami at No. 10. BYU was ranked 14th despite a 9-0 record and a No. 8 spot in both the AP and coaches polls.
Three of the top four teams in the playoff committee’s initial rankings – Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State -- are unbeaten, although Ohio State has played half as many games (four) as Notre Dame (eight). Clemson’s only loss was in double overtime at Notre Dame.
Tuesday’s rankings are just a starting point in the CFP’s selection process and were complicated by the uneven number of games teams have played amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 13-member committee will re-rank the teams each of the next four weeks, culminating Dec. 20 with the rankings that will set the field and bracket for the four-team playoff.
The playoff, now in its seventh season, is scheduled to begin Jan. 1 with the semifinals in the Rose and Sugar bowls. The Nos. 1 and 4 teams in the Dec. 20 rankings will meet in one of the semis and the Nos. 2 and 3 teams in the other.
The winners will play in the national championship game, set for Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.