First CFP rankings: Alabama No. 1, UGA No. 9

Three of the top four teams in the playoff committee’s initial rankings – Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State -- are unbeaten, although Ohio State has played half as many games (four) as Notre Dame (eight). Clemson’s only loss was in double overtime at Notre Dame.

Tuesday’s rankings are just a starting point in the CFP’s selection process and were complicated by the uneven number of games teams have played amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 13-member committee will re-rank the teams each of the next four weeks, culminating Dec. 20 with the rankings that will set the field and bracket for the four-team playoff.

The playoff, now in its seventh season, is scheduled to begin Jan. 1 with the semifinals in the Rose and Sugar bowls. The Nos. 1 and 4 teams in the Dec. 20 rankings will meet in one of the semis and the Nos. 2 and 3 teams in the other.

The winners will play in the national championship game, set for Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.