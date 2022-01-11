‘Finally!’ - Special coverage of UGA’s national championship victory in Tuesday ePaper

Hamburger icon
1/10/22 - Indianapolis - Georgia Bulldog cheerleaders celebrate in the confetti on the field following their 33-18 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Looking for even more coverage of your Dawgs and the national championship game? Be sure to visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s ePaper bonus section for in-depth analysis of Monday’s game.

Our 38-page Championshipl Extra will take you beyond the score, and it’s packed with exclusive photos and unique coverage from the team of journalists that has been covering Georgia’s team all year long. It’s one of the many benefits of subscribing – and a way to support our local journalistic mission.

If you haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

If you are a subscriber, a special souvenir section will also be included in the Wednesday newspaper delivered to your home.

UGA fans: How to find souvenir editions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

