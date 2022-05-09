Extreme highs, lows for Georgia Bulldogs over weekend

In baseball, No. 16 Georgia had a huge offensive day on Saturday with 12 hits and three home runs – including two by catcher Fernando Gonzalez -- to notch a 13-7 win and even the series at a game apiece. The game saw pitcher Jonathan Cannon return to full strength, throwing 110 pitches through seven innings to notch the win.

But on Sunday, the Bulldogs ran into a pitching buzzsaw by the name of Carter Holton. The Vanderbilt freshman righthander -- a Savannah native -- struck out five in six scoreless innings while scattering four hits to set up a 4-0 Commodores’ victory.

The loss puts Georgia in a tough spot with regard to seeding for the SEC Tournament. While remaining in second place in the SEC East, the Bulldogs (32-16, 13-11 SEC) fall into a tie for fourth place overall with Auburn. They face a road trip to No. 1 Tennessee (42-6, 20-4) this weekend, then host Missouri for the final three-game set May 20-22.

Likewise, Georgia’s No. 18-ranked softball team faces an uphill climb after dropping two of three to Ole Miss at Jack Turner Stadium in the final regular-season series over the weekend. On Saturday, the Bulldogs (40-15, 12-12) got two home runs from sophomore Jayda Kearney – including a grand slam in the seventh inning -- to set the school mark for homers in a season with 100. But Georgia still lost 10-8.

After dropping a 4-2 decision to the Rebels on Sunday, coach Tony Baldwin’s first UGA softball team fell to the No. 9 spot in seeding for this week’s SEC Tournament in Gainesville, Fla. Georgia’s opponent in the opening round on Wednesday is Ole Miss (38-16, 12-12).

Meanwhile, the difficulties for the proud men’s tennis program continued. Facing No. 28 Florida State in the second round, No. 11 Georgia dropped a 4-3 decision. Owners of six outdoor tennis national championships, the Bulldogs were playing without graduate Tristan McCormick, part of Georgia’s No. 1 doubles team and a top-three singles player all season, due to injury. Their season ends with an 18-8 mark.

“It hurts, it stings. Our guys gave it all they had, it just wasn’t meant to be,” coach Manuel Diaz said.