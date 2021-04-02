Exodus continues as Camara becomes latest UGA basketball player in portal

The way things are going heading into Crean’s fourth season, “Go Dawgs” might take on a new connotation. There were unconfirmed reports Thursday evening that freshman guard K.D. Johnson also may be following suit. Crean did not comment when asked about Johnson and Johnson could not be reached for comment.

The transferring trend is not unique to Georgia. As of Thursday night, the website Verbalcommits.com showed 1,166 basketball players in the NCAA’s portal.

It’s unclear whether Bridges coming in that had any bearing on Camara’s decision. Persons with knowledge of the situation claim he was looking for “a different style of play.”

Camara, a native of Brussels, Belgium, led Bulldogs last season with 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game and finished third on the team in scoring with 12.8 points a game. Fagan also played a significant role, starting 25 games and averaging 9.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.