Except for Tech, all future Georgia non-conference games in jeopardy

“I’m not going to discuss private matters out of respect for Oklahoma,” Brooks said. “We went through several options. Trust me, we vetted every option possible.”

The Oklahoma series is not the only one affected. The Bulldogs have several home-and-home series scheduled beyond 2023 that were set up by former AD Greg McGarity. They were arranged at the behest of coach Kirby Smart, who wanted Georgia to play more high-profile non-conference opponents. So, home-and-homes were brokered with Florida State, UCLA, Louisville and Clemson, in addition to Texas and Oklahoma.

Brooks said that, with the exception of Georgia’s annual state-rivalry game against Georgia Tech, none of those future games are guaranteed anymore. They’re all pending the outcome of the expanded SEC’s future-scheduling model.

That has yet to be determined. However, it appears that SEC ADs and presidents are favoring a nine-game, no-divisions model. Brooks asserts that, in itself, should enhance future schedules.

“I think we’re solving a lot of that as we work through future SEC scheduling,” Brooks said. “I think one of the main priorities that we focused on as ADs is, whatever we land on, it’s going to provide greater variability of scheduling. No matter where we land, you’re see a greater variability of playing the Western teams. As we look at a possibility of one grouping, not East and West, then you’ll get a greater rotation, so you won’t get so stagnant. I think that will provide some greater home games in the future.”

The good news is there won’t likely be a ticket-price increase at UGA for a while.

“You always factor those things in,” Brooks admitted.

FUTURE NON-CONFERENCE OPPONENTS

2023

09/02 – UT Martin

09/09 – Ball State

09/23 – UAB

11/25 – at Georgia Tech

2024

08/31 – Clemson (in Atlanta, GA)

09/07 – Tennessee Tech

11/23 – UMass

11/30 – Georgia Tech

2025

08/30 – at UCLA

09/06 – Austin Peay

11/22 – Charlotte

11/29 – at Georgia Tech

2026

09/05 – UCLA

09/12 – Western Kentucky

09/19 – at Louisville

11/28 – Georgia Tech

2027

09/04 – at Florida State

09/18 – Louisville

11/27 – at Georgia Tech

2028

09/02 – at Texas

09/09 – Florida A&M

09/16 – Florida State

11/25 – Georgia Tech

2029

09/01 – Texas

09/15 – at Clemson

11/24 – at Georgia Tech

2030

08/31 – Clemson

09/07 – North Carolina A&T

09/14 – Ohio State

11/30 – Georgia Tech

2031

08/30 – at Ohio State

09/06 – Western Carolina

11/29 – at Georgia Tech

2032

09/04 – Clemson

11/27 – Georgia Tech

2033

09/03 – at Clemson

09/17 – NC State

11/26 – at Georgia Tech

2034

09/16 – at NC State

11/25 – Georgia Tech

2035

11/24 – at Georgia Tech

2036