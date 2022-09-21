Georgia’s 2023 football schedule released

The Georgia Bulldogs again will open the SEC portion of their football schedule with a game against South Carolina and will take a trip to Auburn two weeks later.
The conference released the 2023 schedules for its 14 teams Tuesday night.
The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs opened SEC play this season with a game at South Carolina on Saturday, a 48-7 Georgia victory.
UGA begins the 2023 regular season Sept. 2 at home against Tennessee-Martin. The next three games also are at home – against Ball State (Sept. 9), South Carolina (Sept. 16) and Alabama-Birmingham (Sept. 30).
Georgia then goes on the road to play Auburn. The Bulldogs and Tigers will play before Oct. 1 for the first time since Feb. 20, 1892, in what was the second game in Georgia football history. The teams traditionally played in November until the 2020 season.
Georgia has its bye week again the week before its trip to Jacksonville to play Florida. The Bulldogs will conclude their SEC schedule with a trip to Tennessee the week before playing Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Ole Miss is on the UGA schedule for the first time since 2016, when the Rebels won 45-14 in Oxford in Kirby Smart’s first season as Georgia coach. This game will mark the first trip to Athens for Ole Miss since 2012.
2023 GEORGIA SCHEDULE
Sept. 2 vs. Tennessee-Martin
Sept. 9 vs. Ball State
Sept. 16 vs. South Carolina
Sept. 23 vs. Alabama-Birmingham
Sept. 30 at Auburn
Oct. 7 vs. Kentucky
Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt
Oct. 21 Open date
Oct. 28 vs. Florida (Jacksonville)
Nov. 4 vs. Missouri
Nov. 11 vs. Ole Miss
Nov. 18 at Tennessee
Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech
