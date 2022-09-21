ajc logo
Georgia’s 2023 football schedule released

Georgia coach Kirby Smart confers with tight end Jesse Sanders while taking the field to play South Carolina in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Georgia Bulldogs again will open the SEC portion of their football schedule with a game against South Carolina and will take a trip to Auburn two weeks later.

The conference released the 2023 schedules for its 14 teams Tuesday night.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs opened SEC play this season with a game at South Carolina on Saturday, a 48-7 Georgia victory.

UGA begins the 2023 regular season Sept. 2 at home against Tennessee-Martin. The next three games also are at home – against Ball State (Sept. 9), South Carolina (Sept. 16) and Alabama-Birmingham (Sept. 30).

Georgia then goes on the road to play Auburn. The Bulldogs and Tigers will play before Oct. 1 for the first time since Feb. 20, 1892, in what was the second game in Georgia football history. The teams traditionally played in November until the 2020 season.

Georgia has its bye week again the week before its trip to Jacksonville to play Florida. The Bulldogs will conclude their SEC schedule with a trip to Tennessee the week before playing Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Ole Miss is on the UGA schedule for the first time since 2016, when the Rebels won 45-14 in Oxford in Kirby Smart’s first season as Georgia coach. This game will mark the first trip to Athens for Ole Miss since 2012.

2023 GEORGIA SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 vs. Tennessee-Martin

Sept. 9 vs. Ball State

Sept. 16 vs. South Carolina

Sept. 23 vs. Alabama-Birmingham

Sept. 30 at Auburn

Oct. 7 vs. Kentucky

Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 21 Open date

Oct. 28 vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 4 vs. Missouri

Nov. 11 vs. Ole Miss

Nov. 18 at Tennessee

Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech

