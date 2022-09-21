Georgia’s 2023 football schedule released

UGA begins the 2023 regular season Sept. 2 at home against Tennessee-Martin. The next three games also are at home – against Ball State (Sept. 9), South Carolina (Sept. 16) and Alabama-Birmingham (Sept. 30).

Georgia then goes on the road to play Auburn. The Bulldogs and Tigers will play before Oct. 1 for the first time since Feb. 20, 1892, in what was the second game in Georgia football history. The teams traditionally played in November until the 2020 season.