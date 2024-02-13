Eleven Georgia Bulldogs invited to NFL combine

Topping the list is, of course, Brock Bowers. Georgia’s star tight end, a three-time All-American and two-time John Mackey Award winner, is expected to be a top-10 selection in the 2024 NFL draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Detroit. There’s some question as to how much or what Bowers might do since he is coming off a serious ankle injury that required TightRope surgery to repair and impacted his third season at UGA. Regardless, Bowers is expected to be selected very early.

The real question for the Bulldogs is whether they will have any other players who might potentially hear their name called in the first round. That seems a possibility for at least two players from the 2023 team. Junior offensive tackle Amarius Mims and junior cornerback Kamari Lassiter each have received first-round projections among the massive number of unscientific mock drafts that populate the internet.

One especially intriguing Georgia name included among the combine invitees is wide receiver Ladd McConkey. The 6-foot, 187-pound junior turned a lot of heads during the Senior Bowl, at which time he was voted top wide receiver for the American team. Defensive backs Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith also earned individual awards during that weeklong event earlier this month.

Having 11 invitees is par for the course for Georgia since coach Kirby Smart has been the helm of the program. The Bulldogs had 12 players invited last year and 11 in 2021. In 2022, when Georgia had 15 players drafted (an NFL record for a seven-round draft), 14 Bulldogs were invited.

The Bulldogs have gone 42-2 on the field the past three seasons. In the past two drafts, 25 of their players heard their names called, including 10 last year. Another nine players were selected in 2021.

Whatever happens at the 2024 combine, Georgia players will have a chance to show the NFL their wares again at UGA Pro Day. That annual exercise will be held March 13 at the Payne Indoor Athletic Center at Georgia’s Butts-Mehre football complex.

Georgia’s combine invitees:

1. RB Daijun Edwards

2. RB Kendall Milton

3. WR Ladd McConkey

4. WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

5. TE Brock Bowers

6. OL Amarius Mims

7. OL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

8. DL Zion Logue

9. DB Javon Bullard

10. DB Kamari Lassiter

11. DB Tykee Smith