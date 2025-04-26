Georgia Bulldogs
Eagles select ex-Georgia Bulldog Smael Mondon in NFL draft

Linebacker is a two-time national champion.
Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon runs a drill during the school’s NFL pro day at the University of Georgia indoor practice facility on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon runs a drill during the school’s NFL pro day at the University of Georgia indoor practice facility on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By AJC Sports
55 minutes ago

Selection: Fifth round (No. 161 overall), Philadelphia Eagles

Position: Linebacker

Height, weight: 6-foot-2, 224 pounds

Class: Senior

High school: Paulding County

Notable: Two-time national champion. … 57 tackles, three sacks in 2024. … Career-high 13 tackles in win over Georgia Tech in 2024. … Played in 51 career games, making 32 career starts. … Second-team All-SEC selection in 2023. … Led the 2022 national championship team in tackles with 76. … Member of AJC Super 11 in 2020.

