Eagles select ex-Georgia Bulldog Smael Mondon in NFL draft

Class: Senior

High school: Paulding County

Notable: Two-time national champion. … 57 tackles, three sacks in 2024. … Career-high 13 tackles in win over Georgia Tech in 2024. … Played in 51 career games, making 32 career starts. … Second-team All-SEC selection in 2023. … Led the 2022 national championship team in tackles with 76. … Member of AJC Super 11 in 2020.