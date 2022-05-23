Drama on the diamond for Georgia baseball, softball

While softball’s season ends, baseball’s continues this week as the No. 6 seed in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. Eking out one win was not what the Bulldogs wanted or expected going against the conference’s last-place team entering the final series of the regular season. But the fact that Georgia got up off the mat to forge a dramatic walk-off win on Saturday was a testament to the team’s fortitude.

It also likely assured the season will continue beyond the SEC Tournament.

“Huge win,” Stricklin said. “To have the game somewhat in hand at 7-3, next thing you know it’s 10-7 with all of the momentum in their dugout. We battled. We won the little battles, from the seventh inning on. We just found a way to get it done. It was a really gutsy win. I’m really proud of them. What a way to end the regular season!”

The victory left No. 25 Georgia’s (35-20, 15-15 SEC) with a .500 record in conference play, which could prove critical when the NCAA selection committee is handing out postseason bids next week. The 31-25 Bulldogs missed the NCAA tournament last year with a 13-17 conference record.

Georgia trailed 10-9 going to the ninth before pushing across a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth, aided by a Missouri error. Catcher Fernando Gonzalez, who was 2-for-5 on the day, hit the ground that ended up as the game-winning fielder’s choice.

With a better weekend, the Diamond Dawgs could have played their way into a first-round bye for the conference tournament. Instead, they remain at sixth and will face 11th-seeded Alabama (29-25, 12-17) Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Georgia won two of three against the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa earlier this season.