A surprise bill to expand Medicaid in Georgia narrowly fails
Draft analyst raves about Brock Bowers’ ability to ‘play anywhere’ on offense

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By
37 minutes ago

Former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is expected to be chosen early in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft next month, and his ability to line up in several skill positions of an offense is one of the reasons why.

“Bowers can play anywhere,” said Mel Kiper Jr., who has been the expert analyst for ESPN’s draft coverage since 1984. “You can move him around. He can play in the backfield. He can be H-back, fullback, tight end or slot wide.”

Bowers caught 175 passes for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons with the Bulldogs. He also scored five career rushing touchdowns and was a two-time winner of the John Mackey award – presented annually to the top tight end in college football.

“You could move him around any which way you want. He’ll come through for you,” Kiper said of Bowers. “I think he’s in the mix for the Jets (who currently own the 10th overall pick). He’ll certainly be in the mix for Indianapolis if he drops down to 15.”

Here’s what Kiper had to say about former Georgia players Amarius Mims and Ladd McConkey:

-On Mims, who currently is projected as a late first-round pick by the Ravens, whose offensive coordinator is former Georgia OC Todd Monken:

“I wish he would have been healthy all year. He needed a full season. He hasn’t played a lot of football, but he’s huge. ... I think his best football is ahead of him.”

-On McConkey, a projected late second- or early third-round pick who reportedly is rising in the eyes of NFL execs as the draft nears:

“He gets open. He’s the kind of guy who is quick, he can burst out of his break.”

BREAKING
