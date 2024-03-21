Draft analyst raves about Brock Bowers’ ability to ‘play anywhere’ on offense

“You could move him around any which way you want. He’ll come through for you,” Kiper said of Bowers. “I think he’s in the mix for the Jets (who currently own the 10th overall pick). He’ll certainly be in the mix for Indianapolis if he drops down to 15.”

Here’s what Kiper had to say about former Georgia players Amarius Mims and Ladd McConkey:

-On Mims, who currently is projected as a late first-round pick by the Ravens, whose offensive coordinator is former Georgia OC Todd Monken:

“I wish he would have been healthy all year. He needed a full season. He hasn’t played a lot of football, but he’s huge. ... I think his best football is ahead of him.”

-On McConkey, a projected late second- or early third-round pick who reportedly is rising in the eyes of NFL execs as the draft nears:

“He gets open. He’s the kind of guy who is quick, he can burst out of his break.”