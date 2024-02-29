Ex-Georgia tight end Brock Bowers considered a top-10 talent for NFL draft

“We’ll see how I’m feeling (on Friday),” Bowers said.

He was asked if his decision was related to the injury. “No, just kind of a personal decision,” Bowers said.

If Bowers doesn’t work out, he’ll then complete his workouts at Georgia’s Pro Day on March 13. He consulted with a sports psychologist two or three times to help get him through the injury.

“They just kind of talked to me. ... Injuries are always tough,” Bowers said. “I just wanted to come back and play. I kind of worked through it.”

Over three seasons in Athens, Bowers caught 175 passes for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns as he helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships and reach the SEC title game last season.

Bowers believes that his game translates to the NFL.

“I feel like I can get yards after catch, make people miss,” Bowers said.

Bowers is considered one of the top talents among draft prospects and likely will go in the top half of the first round of the draft, which is set for April 25-27 in Detroit.

“I just want to go to a place where I’m wanted,” Bowers said. “Where I’ll be used.”

Some of the teams that Bowers has met with include the Bengals, Bears, Giants, Jets and Chargers.

“One of the things I have to improve on is my secondary action when I’m blocking,” Bowers said. “Like getting engaged with someone’s body and staying there instead of resetting.”

Bowers will continue to develop his game in the NFL.

“I just think all of those guys at the next level will bring something different,” Bowers said. “Just being able to build my game in new ways. Hopefully it will translate to me and getting me integrated into the next level.”

Bowers doesn’t have a favorite pass route.

“I like just catching the ball in the flat and making things happen,” Bowers said. “That’s fun to do.”

Like most tight ends making the jump to the NFL, blocking nimble 6-foot-5 defensive ends can be an issue.

“I put some good things on film last year with my blocking,” Bowers said. “They can always help me a lot with technique. We’ll see how it translates to the next level.”

A native of Napa, California, Bowers was grateful for his time at Georgia.

“Georgia helped me a ton, obviously,” Bower said. “We were going against first-round dudes on defense every single day in practice. ... Going against that kind of competition every day kind of improved my game and helped me out.”

NFL teams are taking a close look at Bowers’ ankle.

“Did a bunch of X-rays, MRIs and stuff like that,” Bower said. “Obviously, going to have a physical later (Thursday). Yeah, just making sure that it’s all good.”

Bowers doesn’t have a preference, but thought it would be cool to be drafted by the Jets, who have the 10th pick in the draft. He possibly could start his NFL career with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback.

“That would be pretty sweet,” Bowers said. “He’s one of the best of all-time to do it at quarterback. It would be cool to learn under him, play with him and hopefully learn some stuff.”

Bowers could slip into the back half of the first round of the draft.

“I love Brock Bowers, but when you sit down to do a mock draft, it is very hard to find a spot for a tight end,” ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller said. “Every time I do a mock draft exercise, I feel like he’s coming off the board at 13, 14 (or) 15 because those teams in the top 10 have so many needs.”

But there is no question about Bowers’ talent.

“He is easy to grade,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “I mean, when you watch him, he’s super easy to grade. He is one of the best 10 players in the draft.”

Former Georgia safety Javon Bullard is a Bowers supporter.

“The guy is a generational talent,” Bullard said. “I’m happy for him.”

Utah safety Cole Bishop, who played at Starr’s Mill High, is a fan of Bowers.

“All of my friends from home go to UGA for the most part, so they love watching him,” Bishop said. “I see the ESPN highlight stuff. Great route runner. Super fast. Physical. He can block. ... He looks like a great player.”

