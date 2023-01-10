Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced

*Entry will be through gates 1,2,3, 4, 4A and 5 only.

*Seating in the stadium will be limited to the West, East, and North stands only, in addition to reserved seating on the field.

All tickets are complimentary and will be available to Hartman Fund season ticket holders, faculty and staff season ticket holder and students who received full or partial season ticket packages beginning today at 9 a.m., by logging into their ticket account. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public beginning Thursday at 9 a.m. via Georgiadogs.com.

Channel 2 Action News will broadcast the parade and ceremony.

All regular gameday procedures will be followed with campus opening up to visitors on Saturday at 7 a.m.

Parking will be available on a first-come-first-served basis throughout campus with the exception of Tate Center Deck, Reed Hall, Psychology-Journalism, Railroad, East Campus Road, Legion, and Stem Deck parking lots.