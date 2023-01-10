Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced

The parade details are set.
The University of Georgia will celebrate a second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony at Sanford Stadium on Saturday. The celebration comes after Georgia defeated TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff title game Monday.
The stadium gates will open at noon. A parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium will start at 12:30 p.m. A Dawg Walk at 1 p.m. will be followed with a formal program beginning at 2 p.m.
Due to ongoing construction on the south side of Sanford Stadium, there will be several changes from last year’s championship celebration.
*The Dawg Walk will begin at the Baxter Street extension and proceed thru the Tate Student Center Plaza.
*Entry will be through gates 1,2,3, 4, 4A and 5 only.
*Seating in the stadium will be limited to the West, East, and North stands only, in addition to reserved seating on the field.
All tickets are complimentary and will be available to Hartman Fund season ticket holders, faculty and staff season ticket holder and students who received full or partial season ticket packages beginning today at 9 a.m., by logging into their ticket account. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public beginning Thursday at 9 a.m. via Georgiadogs.com.
Channel 2 Action News will broadcast the parade and ceremony.
All regular gameday procedures will be followed with campus opening up to visitors on Saturday at 7 a.m.
Parking will be available on a first-come-first-served basis throughout campus with the exception of Tate Center Deck, Reed Hall, Psychology-Journalism, Railroad, East Campus Road, Legion, and Stem Deck parking lots.
About the Author