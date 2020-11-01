Dan Mullen’s ‘Darth Vader’ press conference explained

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Dan Mullen dressed as Darth Vader to take questions from the media Saturday night.
Mullen showed up following a 41-17 victory over Missouri wearing a “Star Wars” villain costume, complete with a red lightsaber. He even launched into character at the beginning and end of his news conference.
Mullen insisted he chose the outfit long before he was in the middle of a halftime scuffle between the teams Saturday night.
He explained that his getup was part of a Halloween tradition started as coach at Mississippi State, though the team never played on Halloween night. Mullen said his staff — those with younger children — was given the opportunity to take the kids our trick-or-treating.
Ultimately, though, he admitted his attire was “suitable tonight.”