Dan Lanning’s loyalty richly rewarded by Georgia Bulldogs

Rewards such as Lanning has received do not come unwarranted. The $1 million of increases Lanning has received over the past two years are listed as “competitive” raises on Georgia’s accounting ledgers. Each came as a result of Lanning having been offered work elsewhere.

Mike Norvell, for whom Lanning worked at Memphis, tried to hire him away to Florida State before last season. And new Texas coach Steve Sarkisian took a shot at acquiring Lanning in January.

That Lanning has stuck with the Bulldogs is both notable and impressive.

“It’s competitive, and when you’re at a good program, you’re going to have good opportunities,” said the 35-year-old Lanning, who is married and has three sons. “But the grass is not always greener, and I learned that from watching coach Smart for several years. You know, being successful where you’re at, opportunities will come. But my focus is on being here right now.”

In the first week of preseason camp, Lanning has plenty to keep his mind occupied. The Bulldogs are having to rebuild the back end of their defense after losing six defensive backs to the NFL and transfers.

Lanning was asked about that task and provided several other updates in his annual preseason interview session with reporters Tuesday. Following are some of the highlights:

Q: You’re surrounded by a lot of experienced defensive coaches in Smart and now Will Muschamp. What’s that dynamic like?

A: It’s actually a blessing for us to have that level of experience on our side of the ball. The great thing about our group is there are no egos. Everybody’s pulling in the same direction. And when you have a guy like coach Muschamp as well as the additional coaches we have on our staff, it’s obviously a benefit for myself and every one of our players.

Q: How to do feel about the task of having to replace the impact of a player like outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari?

A: Obviously, Azeez provided a lot of consistency for us from the pass-rush standpoint, but his success also limited maybe some other guys’ opportunities on the field. So we know Adam Anderson has the skill set to be able to rush the passer, and it’s going to create opportunities for guys like Nolan Smith and Robert Beal that have been sharing some of those reps in the past. And then Travon Walker, I expect some really good things from him. And then there’s some young guys that are coming into the fold. But we will continue to adapt about where we bring pressure and create those one-on-ones. That might mean more one-on-ones inside rather than on the edge. But I feel confident we’ve got the guys who can replace some of that production from Azeez. I’m also excited to see what Azeez does at the next level with the (New York) Giants.

Q: How is Nolan Smith progressing in that regard?

A: Nolan has been very conscientious about his development from a pass-rush standpoint this offseason. Right now, every single day in our team meetings we’re showing a pass rusher of the day, and Nolan’s been on there. He’s executing moves at a high level. So, that’s something that we’re going to continue to look for. But there’s definitely an opportunity sitting in front of Nolan. I’m looking for him to take advantage of it, and I think he has the skill set to do so.”

Q: Your defenses have been among the best in the country against the run the last couple of years, but you’ve been exploited by explosive passing offenses a couple of times. Do you foresee the defense being more proficient against the pass this year?

A: Yeah, I think the game certainly is changing, and we’ve always been built on stopping the run. I don’t think that needs changing, but we have to be create. And every year we’ve been here defensively, and coach Smart has always pushed this, we continue to adapt and change. We brought in coach (Jahmile) Addae from West Virginia, which had the No. 1 pass defense in the nation last year, we obviously added coach Muschamp into the mix. So we’ll always have new and fresh ideas about how we can do things differently. And a lot of it plays into your players’ strengths. When you have guys like (former cornerbacks) Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes, you’re going to put those guys on an island. There were more explosive plays last year than we want, and we’re charting those throughout practice and all that. But, yeah, we’ll definitely adapt and look for ways to prevent those shots down the field.

Q: Do you think there will be a time when defenses start dictating back to offenses?

A: One of the things that coach Smart has been able to do is we adapt the way that we practice. Before, you’d run a play, coaches would come back to the huddle coach up the player on what technique they did wrong, then go out, set up the next play and run it. Now, with fastball, tempo offenses, Coach creates those periods within practice, makes our guys communicate fast, and a lot of times you’re coaching off film later. But it makes them react, go faster and think. Defensive football is all about trying to re-create what you see in game during practice, and Coach has done a good job of simulating those situations.

Q: What have you seen so far from transfer defensive backs Derion Kendrick and Tykee Smith?

A: I think they’re both really instinctual players. You’re talking about, obviously, you want the athleticism piece, but both of those guys have tremendous football instincts in my opinion. They’re not coming here unpolished. They’ve been developed in the places that they were at, so they come here with the ability to adapt and pick up. I think going through some of the player-led stuff they were able to do this summer, they really got a leg up on coming in and being able to pick up our system. I also think that gave us a chance to rethink … how we deliver the message on the back end and making sure it’s a simple message that we can execute. I’m certainly excited about those two guys.

Q: Is Smith a definite fit at the star position, and what about those lettermen who are coming back to earn a role?

A: We haven’t had a scrimmage yet, but, yes, I will tell you that Tykee is working at star, as well as other positions. Because for a long time in our defense, we’ve always trained guys at multiple positions. Part of that piece is to make sure you have your best 11 on the field if there’s an injury, if there’s something that comes up with COVID, if there’s something that comes up to make it where that guy can’t be on the field. But, yeah, Tykee is working at star. Ameer (Speed) and Latavious (Brini) are working extremely hard as well and they’re working multiple positions, too. Ameer is working at corner and working at “money.” Brini working at star and working at safety. So, yeah, we’ve got great competition there, and certainly nobody is moving out. We’re going to see how it continues to work out during the fall.

Q: What are your observations so far of Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei and what are the challenges he presents?

A: Obviously DJ has great size and that’s something that sticks out to you. When you put a body on him, you’re going to have to be great at wrapping up and finishing him to truly tackle him. I think he stands big in the pocket. He creates some issues with his athleticism and his ability to run. He’s a guy who is always falling forward when he does, but he has a strong arm, can push the ball down the field. So, he’s certainly a great quarterback for us to go against early.

Q: What are you expecting out of junior defensive end Travon Walker this season?

A: A lot of (tackles for losses) (laughs). A lot of plays in the backfield. I want to see this guy running sideline to sideline. I have high expectations for Travon. His athleticism is really unique. He’s a guy that we’re always trying to figure out how can we incorporate in our scheme. And we’re asking him to do more this year. We’re asking him to do more this year than we’ve ever done, and I think Travon really bought into that and it’s showing up daily on the practice field.

Lanning shared many more thoughts on many other subjects. Check back to AJC.com later for more stories on Lanning and Georgia’s defensive pursuits.