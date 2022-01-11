Hamburger icon
Complimentary tickets now available for Georgia championship celebration

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with fans after beating Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff championship game, early Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with fans after beating Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff championship game, early Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Complimentary tickets are now available for the formal program at Sanford Stadium that follows the parade to celebrate Georgia’s College Football Playoffs national championship on Saturday.

Tickets are available to students and season-ticket holders Tuesday through Thursday via an online request form. Remaining tickets will be made available to the general public Thursday and Friday.

The celebration will begin with a parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The Dawg Walk will follow at 1 p.m. and then the stadium ceremony at 2 p.m.

All regular game-day procedures will be followed with campus opening to visitors at 7 a.m.

Georgia captured the national championship, its first since the 1980 season, with a 33-18 victory over Alabama Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

In addition, the National Championship Trophy will be on display at two stores in Athens on Wednesday and Thursday. Fans will be able to view and have their photo taken with the trophy that was awarded on field on Monday.

The trophy will be at the Walmart on Lexington Road on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and the Walmart on Epps Bridge Parkway on Thursday from 4-7 p.m.

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

