College football countdown - 49 days: Steele has Georgia at No. 1

The 2023 edition of Phil Steele’s College Football Preview magazine was released this week ... and Georgia is No. 1 in his preseason Top 40 poll.
That’s probably not a surpise as Georgia is the two-time defending national champion that went undefeated last year.
To round out the top five, Steele has:
1. Georgia
2. Clemson
3. Michigan
4. Alabama
5. Ohio State
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC
