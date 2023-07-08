College football countdown - 49 days: Steele has Georgia at No. 1

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season.

The 2023 edition of Phil Steele’s College Football Preview magazine was released this week ... and Georgia is No. 1 in his preseason Top 40 poll.

That’s probably not a surpise as Georgia is the two-time defending national champion that went undefeated last year.

To round out the top five, Steele has:

1. Georgia

2. Clemson

3. Michigan

4. Alabama

5. Ohio State

