College football countdown - 34 days: Brock Bowers and the boxes

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

One final note from SEC Media Days last week in Nashville as Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shared this about All-American tight end Brock Bowers.

We’ll let Smart tell the story:

“I wanted to share a quick story on Brock that I think epitomizes who he is. So, our off-season conditioning program, we have these things called boxes. As part of our program, we do running in boxes. You’ve got to run down one side of the field and then you jog across the end zone, and then you’ve got to run, sprint the other side.

“So one day -- I don’t think these tight ends would claim for this to be true -- but one day our younger tight ends had decided that they were going to finally get Brock. They were going to beat Brock on the boxes.

“So they took turns, which you’re not supposed to do, running as fast as possible down the straight away, the 100 yards you run down the straight away, and they were going to eventually beat Brock. Because while one of them was sprinting, one of the others would be resting and they had to try to beat Brock.

“Well, not only did Brock win every one of those races, he beat every single one of them turn by turn by turn while they rested and waited up, and they just couldn’t beat the old vet. It just shows his work ethic and how hard he competes at everything he does, and does it with silence.”

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.