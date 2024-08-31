Clemson radio announcer slams Georgia football program: ‘That’s an embarrassment’

That 41 percent rate, per the NCAA’s release in December, ranks last among FBS programs. Clemson conversely had a 99 percent graduation rate among football players.

Georgia and Clemson overlap plenty, as the schools are separated by less than 75 miles. The schools have played each other 65 times, with Saturday’s contest being the 66th.

The two squads last met to start the 2021 season, with Georgia winning that game 10-3. The two programs often go head-to-head on the recruiting trail as well.

“They do a tremendous job recruiting our state,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said this week. “We go head to head with them quite a bit. When you look across their roster, there’s a lot of kids that we were really close to. I’m sure it’s the same way with them. It should be an awesome environment.”

Smart expressed admiration this week for how Swinney runs his program, especially when it comes to the transfer portal.

“They know their culture, they know who they are, they know how they play, they know what their standard is, that to me is you can be envious of that,” Smart said. “The fact that they have the guys that have been in their program are in their program.”

Clemson did not bring any players in via the transfer portal this offseason. Georgia brought in nine after 21 scholarship players departed the program.

Saturday’s game is set for a noon kickoff, with ABC broadcasting the game.